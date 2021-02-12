Australian state of Victoria to enter lockdown to halt spread of Kent Covid strain

12 February 2021, 06:47 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 06:57

The Australian Open is going ahead but without spectators
The Australian Open is going ahead but without spectators. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Australian state of Victoria is entering a new lockdown in an attempt to suppress an outbreak of the Kent strain of coronavirus.

Officials have found 13 cases stemming from a worker who unknowingly became infected at a Melbourne hotel.

The Australian Open tennis tournament is continuing, but with no spectators.

The five-day lockdown will be enforced in Melbourne and across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital.

READ MORE: Wales meets February vaccination target

Only international flights that were already in the air when the lockdown was announced will be allowed to land at Melbourne Airport, schools and many businesses will be closed and residents are ordered to stay at home except to exercise and for essential purposes.

A population of 6.5 million will be locked down from 11.59pm local time until the same time on Wednesday. 13 people have been infected.

Melbourne emerged from a 111-day lockdown in October following a fresh wave of infections that peaked at 725 cases a day.

It was largely blamed on lax infection control procedures at two Melbourne hotels where international travellers were required to quarantine for 14 days.

At the time, the rest of Australia was relaxing restrictions due to low case numbers after an initial nationwide lockdown.

Some Australian states have imposed border restrictions on travellers from Melbourne, and federal politicians were on Friday rushing to get to the national capital Canberra to attend Parliament on Monday for fear that the Australian Capital Territory government will restrict their entry.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt were in Melbourne to inspect biotechnology company CSL Ltd's plant where a local version of the AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured.

Mr Morrison said, before the lockdown was announced, that he was confident the state government could handle the cluster.

"I wouldn't be here if I wasn't confident," he told reporters.

"I've just flown down from Sydney today. That's why I'm here. Business as usual for me being in Melbourne here today."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Demonstrators flash three-fingered salute, a symbol of resistance against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar’s coup leader says uniting with military will lead to democracy
Members of the National Guard patrol the area outside of the US Capitol

Failure to convict Donald Trump could damage democracy, prosecution claim
Spectators watch third round matches at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne

Australian Open goes behind closed doors as lockdown for Melbourne announced
Ricky Martin will be part of the foundation which will launch a charity drive on Valentine's Day

Ricky Martin joins efforts to build Pulse memorial

Police patrols will be increased across English ports and airports

Police patrols ramped up to enforce quarantine for international travellers
Trump Impeachment

Rioters acting on Trump’s orders, Democrats say at impeachment trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's unfair to criticise people under lockdown for booking holidays, says caller

It's unfair to criticise people under lockdown for booking holidays, says caller
Virologist breaks down why the Kent Covid variant is going to 'sweep the world'

Virologist explains why the Kent Covid variant is likely to 'sweep the world'
James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days

James O'Brien reels off all Brexit 'bad news' from the last two days
Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat

Nick Ferrari ruthlessly challenges Hancock over 'disproportionate' 10 year jail threat
The MI6 HQ has been nicknamed "Legoland" by some wags within the intelligence community due to its odd shape

'Of course MI6 have been recruiting foreign born spies, it's what they do'
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Cladding crisis: Labour questions Government's cladding announcement

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London