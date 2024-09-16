Author and wife could be banned from their own £500k home after stalking neighbours

David Aston. Picture: Social Media

By Henry Moore

A disabled author and his wife convicted of stalking their neighbours have been told they may have to sell their £500,000 house as part of their sentencing.

David, 55, and Jacqueline Aston, 58, were last week found guilty of causing fear and alarm to their neighbours after repeatedly recording their movements on their Scottish estate and making a series of false reports about them to the local council.

Appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Mrs Ahton was accused of attempting to ruin one of her neighbour's career by making a complaint to the General Teaching Council for Scotland alleging she was neglecting her children and taking drugs.

In an hour-long speech, Sheriff John Cook branded the couple’s actions ”intimidating” and “utterly appalling”.

Dismissing their defence, Sheriff Cook said the evidence against Mr and Mrs Aston was “both extraordinary and overwhelming.”

David Aston penned the novel "A stroke of Fortune". Picture: Web

Following their convictions, prosecutor Clare Green confirmed plans for a non-harassment order, which would ban the couple from making contact with their neighbours at the housing estate in North Berwick, East Lothian.

She said: “The Crown seek the conditions they do not contact or approach, or attempt to contact or approach, any of the main complainers.

“Consideration is also being given to the Crown seeking a non-harassment order not to enter the street given the extent of the stalking.”

Representing Mr Aston, Solicitor Mark Harrower said implementing the order would be a “drastic step” and could result in the pair losing their home.

Sheriff Cook said: “I realise I require to be proportionate but I have to give very careful consideration if that is proportionate in this case.

“It is an extensive course of conduct and it may well be entirely proportionate so maybe your clients should consider their future there.”

A decision on the order will be made at the couple’s sentencing next month.

Addressing the couple, Sheriff Cook added: “You have both been convicted of very serious offences and I require to decide whether custodial sentences are appropriate in the circumstances.

David Aston. Picture: LinkdIn

“Mrs Aston, the number of complaints against you mean that there is a potential for five years imprisonment but that may not be proportionate.

“But you require to really understand I have convicted you of serious offences and I have to seriously consider whether you will be sentenced to a period of imprisonment.

“Mr Aston, you’re participation was less but I also have to consider whether any sentence other than a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

A former accountant, Mr Aston wrote a book titled A Stroke of Fortune which follows a man who gains magical powers after suffering a stroke. He then goes on to use those powers to take revenge on his local community.

He wrote the novel after suffering serious injuries including brain trauma and a massive stroke following a car crash almost ten years ago.