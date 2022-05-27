Autistic man, 51, sues Sainsbury's for banning his assistance cat Chloe

27 May 2022, 15:33

Ian Fenn is taking Sainsbury's to court after the supermarket giant refused access to his assistance cat Chloe.
Ian Fenn is taking Sainsbury's to court after the supermarket giant refused access to his assistance cat Chloe. Picture: PA/Twitter

By Sophie Barnett

An autistic man is suing Sainsbury's for banning his assistance cat Chloe from coming into its stores.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chloe the black cat sits on the shoulders of web designer Ian Fenn and helps to stop him feeling "overwhelmed" and "anxious".

Mr Fenn, 51, was diagnosed with autism two years ago and has been taking Chloe out with him for around a year.

He lives in Tooting, south London, and says Chloe is allowed into other supermarkets such as Tesco.

During a visit to a Sainsbury's store in Clapham Common in March, Mr Fenn claims he was thrown out mid-shop.

He said he was "chased" by security who told him his cat was not allowed to be inside. He claims he was told to leave.

Despite telling staff he had cleared his visit with head office ahead of his trip, Chloe was refused access.

Read more: Half-term holiday chaos as mass queues form at airports and two hour waits for ferries

"In the end I was so upset I left the store and went home," he said.

"Essentially, I shut down. I became overwhelmed. I was very upset as well and that would have happened much sooner had Chloe not been there.

"I did lose confidence because... these kind of things happen so often to disabled people they have a name, which is access refusals."

Mr Fenn explained that the incident meant he didn't have the confidence to leave his house the following day.

"Because having a cat like this is unusual I'm pragmatic about it so I email or contact every business I visit in advance, if I possibly can. I have done that with over 200 places."

Chloe the black assistance cat.
Chloe the black assistance cat. Picture: Twitter

After Mr Fenn complained, Sainsbury's told him it would only allow assistance dogs into its stores.

They said allowing Chloe inside would go against their "high food hygiene standards".

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "We want to be an inclusive retailer where people love to work and shop, and understand that some of our colleagues and customers may need support in our stores.

"At the same time, safety is our highest priority and our colleagues are trained to balance maintaining our high food hygiene standards with supporting all our customers who shop with us.

"We are in contact with the local environmental health team to see if there are ways we can help Mr Fenn to visit our store without compromising this."

The Equality Act 2010 puts a duty on employers to make reasonable adjustments to the workplace or its practices to ensure disabled people are not at a substantial disadvantage.

Chris Fry, a leading disability rights lawyer representing Mr Fenn, said he has issued proceedings against Sainsbury's after going through the "pre-action protocol stage".

Pre-action protocol is when the case is set out and the parties explain their positions before proceedings are issued.

He said: "Fundamentally we have not been able to find a compromise so we had to issue proceedings in the county courts."

He added that they "hope a trial will happen within the next 12 months".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

UK monkeypox cases has passed 100

UK monkeypox cases pass 100 as another 16 infections detected in England

The board change will move it in line with the men's

Wimbledon drops Miss and Mrs titles on female champion's board in modernisation bid

Darren Pilkington (left) killed his girlfriend Carly Fairhurst in 2006.

Double killer escapes from open prison for second time as police launch manhunt

NATO sent two Norwegian F-35s to respond to the Russian planes

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft near border with Finland

The RMT union has called off its London Underground strike on June 3 2020, the opening day of the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

RMT calls off planned London Underground strike over Queen's Jubilee weekend

Some of the Queen's troops have reportedly been arrested

Queen’s troops arrested over drug offences days before Platinum Jubilee parade

The weather for the Jubilee weekend is currently difficult to predict

Jubilee bank holiday celebrations threatened by 'unpredictable' rain

Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, killed his two landlords Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and Edgar Aguilera Daza, 60 (right) in Stockwell last year.

Man who stabbed landlords to death over Covid lockdown fears jailed for 33 years

Passengers reported chaotic scenes at Gatwick today and there have been warnings of long queues at Dover

Half-term holiday chaos as mass queues form at airports and two hour waits for ferries

A further twenty cases of hepatitis cases in children under 10 have been confirmed in the UK.

Twenty more cases of hepatitis reported in children taking UK total to over 200

Footage of the shocking incident has been shared widely online

Man dies in boot of police car in Brazil after officers turned it into 'gas chamber'

John Swinney replaced Nicola Sturgeon at FMQs

'Hand back the keys to government cars until the trains are running again'

Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity.

Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout

Grieving relatives pay tribute at a memorial for the victims

Texas cops didn't rush in to stop school massacre because 'they could have been shot'

Sir Mike Rake spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Former CBI chief: Rishi’s £400 for bills is the 'right thing' in a perfect economic storm

Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years

Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

A damaged building ruined by attacks in Hostomel, outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

‘Relentless’: Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

A worker disinfecting a table in Pyongyang

Doubt cast on North Korea’s claim of just 69 coronavirus deaths
Relatives outside the blaze hospital

Senegal’s president calls for national mourning after 11 babies die in fire
Russian superyacht Amadea

US wins latest round of legal battle to seize oligarch’s yacht in Fiji
Messages are written on a cross honouring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies
In this April 24, 2019, photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS arrive to attend The Fact Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea

K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

Rishi Sunak's £15b giveaway will save lives, says energy boss

'Relieved' energy boss hails Rishi Sunak's £15bn living cost package as a lifesaver
Texas School Shooting

Texas massacre gunman ‘walked into school unimpeded’

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60
Argentina Maradona

Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate
Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London