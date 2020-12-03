Breaking News

Avonmouth explosion: Major incident declared after multiple casualties in warehouse blast

3 December 2020, 13:03 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 15:08

A picture from the scene showed damage caused by the blast
A picture from the scene showed damage caused by the blast.

By Megan White

A major incident has been declared after multiple people were injured in a "large explosion" at a water recycling centre in Avonmouth.

Emergency services were called to Wessex Water's Bristol water recycling centre around 11.22am on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres from Avon and Somerset police said inquiries were under way into what caused the explosion.

He said: "Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident.

"A cordon has been set up and we'd advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time where possible to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.

There is a heavy emergency response at the scene near Bristol
There is a heavy emergency response at the scene near Bristol.

"Police inquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing."

A nearby worker said "all our windows rattled" around half-a-mile from the scene and suggested an oxygen tank had exploded at a water treatment plant.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "We have been called to a large explosion at 11.22am in a warehouse in Avonmouth on Kings Weston Lane.

"Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending.

"We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site.

"We are joined by Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service on site.

"The incident is ongoing."

Smoke was seen from a nearby motorway
Smoke was seen from a nearby motorway.

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a "helicopter looking for missing people" and police had closed a nearby road leading up to the building, which he believed was a waste centre.

"I heard the sound, I'm working beside the building in another warehouse. After ten minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police," he said.

South Western Ambulance Service said in a statement it was responding to a "serious incident" but did not give any more details.

The ambulance service said: "South Western Ambulance Service is responding to a serious incident at premises on King’s Weston Lane, Avonmouth, Bristol.

"We have attended with multiple resources alongside fire service and police personnel.

"For more information, please contact police quoting log 299."

