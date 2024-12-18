Man, 18, denies murders of three girls at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

A court artist drawing of Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing by video-link from Belmarsh prison. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has denied murdering three girls and attempting to murder 10 others at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Axel Rudakubana, 18, after he failed to speak when arraigned at Liverpool Crown Court.

He denies three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder following the deaths of three young girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Rudakubana, of Old School Close in Banks, Lancashire, also failed to speak when charged with possession of a knife, production of biological toxin ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after the stabbing at Hart Space, Southport, on 29 July. Picture: Merseyside Police

Pleas of not guilty were entered to all 16 counts on the indictment.

He appeared via videolink from HMP Belmarsh wearing a grey sweatshirt and moved his head from side to side at times as the charges were read to him.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died following the attack at The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29.

The attempted murder charges relate to eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

About 15 family members, including Alice's parents, were in the public gallery for the hearing.