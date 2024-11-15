Baby at centre of legal battle over long-term care dies at Great Ormond Street after judge rules treatment should stop

15 November 2024, 21:38 | Updated: 15 November 2024, 21:43

x
Ayden Braqi, 1, died at Great Ormond Street Hospital on Thursday "with his family around him". Picture: Facebook/Ayden'sArmy

By Flaminia Luck

A one-year-old boy at the centre of a legal battle over whether his life-sustaining care should continue has died after a High Court judge ruled his treatment should stop.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ayden Braqi died at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) on Thursday "with his family around him", shortly after the mechanical ventilation keeping him alive was withdrawn.

The High Court heard in October that he suffered from a "severe, progressive and irreversible neuromuscular disease" for which there is no known cure, but was "cognitively intact" and could "see, hear, smell, feel, and enjoy".

The Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, which cared for Ayden, asked a judge to rule that his treatment should stop, with its lawyers claiming that the burdens of treatment "outweigh the limited benefits he could enjoy" from prolonging his life.

His mother, Neriman Braqi, opposed the bid, claiming that he could continue to receive care and that he "still smiles" despite his condition.

Neriman Braqi would spend up to 16 hours a day with Ayden
Neriman Braqi would spend up to 16 hours a day with Ayden. Picture: Facebook/Ayden'sArmy

In a ruling published on Friday following Ayden's death, Mrs Justice Morgan said: "I am satisfied that whilst he can derive comfort and pleasure from the company of his family, the enormous burdens of his illness and the treatments associated with it outweigh even those very real benefits.

"Prolonging his life prolongs also for him the burden of bearing those benefits.

Read more: Met police officer sacked as three guilty of gross misconduct over accessing Sarah Everard murder files

Read more: Sadiq Khan thanks police officer who shot dead gangster Chris Kaba and says armed officers 'deserve our support'

"He has had and I have no doubt would continue to have the very best of care at GOSH. I have taken account of the views of his mother that he should continue to have that care and her strong wishes in respect of this application.

"I must however take an objective view of Ayden's best interests from his own point of view and from the point of view, in the widest sense, of his welfare."

She continued: "It is lawful and in his best interests for his mechanical ventilation to be withdrawn and to receive such palliative care and related treatment, including pain relief and anxiolytics, under medical supervision as considered appropriate to ensure that he suffers the least distress and retains the greatest dignity until such time as his life comes to an end."

Ayden was admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital at around three months old and remained there for the rest of his life.

Ms Braqi said in her evidence that she would sometimes spend around 16 hours a day with her son, with Mrs Justice Morgan stating she loves Ayden "with a devotion which is hard to put into words".

Ms Braqi praised Ayden's care but said different treatment that would allow him to return home "could have been done".

x
Ayden was admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital at around three months old. Picture: Facebook/Ayden'sArmy

Cleo Perry KC, for Ms Braqi, said she "accepts the diagnosis" but "wishes for the continuation of all available care for Ayden".

But Debra Powell KC, representing the trust, said in written submissions that Ayden had a "very rare type of genetic disorder that causes profound and progressive muscle weakness", leaving him "unable to breathe for himself and has no spontaneous movement of his limbs".

He was on a ventilator and his prognosis was "very poor", with Ms Powell adding that treatment of his progressive condition would have been "futile".

She said: "Ayden's life will inevitably be significantly shortened by his condition, and the severity of his condition is such that it is difficult or impossible for him to derive significant benefit from continued life. It is in his best interests to receive palliative care only."

She added that medics believe treatment which could have allowed Ayden to be cared for at home was not possible, due to Ayden's "clinical instability".

But Mrs Justice Morgan said that while the case of one of "desperate sadness", she found: "The burdens of his underlying condition and the demands of the clinical treatments within the intensive care setting to keep him alive, drive me to the conclusion that it is not in his interests to continue to bear those burdens."

She added that Ms Braqi "has fought unstintingly" for her son and "could not have done for him more than she has".

Entrance to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children Bloomsbury London England UK
Entrance to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children Bloomsbury London England UK. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for GOSH said: "At Great Ormond Street Hospital we look after children with some of the most complex and serious medical conditions. For every child, our staff always have their very best interests at the heart of all decision making.

"Ayden was a patient at GOSH for a long time and our teams got to know him and his family well as we provided one-on-one care 24 hours day and his family were a devoted and loving presence at his bedside. Everyone involved in his life has always wanted the very best for him. Unfortunately, sometimes not everyone agrees with what is best.

"Going to court is our very last resort and something we only do when all other avenues are exhausted. It makes a difficult situation harder, and we are sorry for the distress it has caused Ayden's family. We acknowledge that this is a situation no parent or clinician wants, and we have always understood and respected his family's views and their devotion to Ayden.

"The judge concluded that it is not in Ayden's best interests to continue to receive invasive, life-sustaining treatment.

"This has been an incredibly difficult situation for everyone involved, none more so than for Ayden's family. Our thoughts are with them and our teams will continue to do all we can to support them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Malcolm X Speaking at Rally

Malcolm X's family files $100m wrongful death lawsuit against CIA, FBI and NYPD over assassination of civil rights icon

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill.

House speaker 'strongly' advises against releasing ethics report on Donald Trump's pick for attorney general Matt Gaetz

Nottingham Forest FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League

Newcastle United star Joelinton makes plea to burglars after latest break-in saying there’s ‘nothing valuable left’

Sara Sharif's father has denied her battered body was stripped and jetwashed in the garden as the family fled to Pakistan

Sara Sharif's father denies stripping her dead body naked and jetwashing it in back garden

Davina McCall 'out of surgery' and recovering following 'textbook' procedure following ‘very rare’ brain tumour diagnosis

Davina McCall 'out of surgery' and recovering following 'textbook' procedure after ‘very rare’ brain tumour diagnosis

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claims woman who said he 'battered and raped' her in hotel room 'moaned with pleasure'

The economy slowed between July and September, growing by just 0.1%, and shrank during September itself

Starmer admits UK's economic performance is 'not good enough' after economy shrinks in September

CCTV captured the moments before the fatal attack

WATCH: Moment before innocent teens are murdered in street machete attack in case of mistaken identity

London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by security staff

London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by 'a member of security staff'

Exclusive
The Government is fully rejecting calls to resentence inmates who are serving now-abolished sentences

Government rejects calls to resentence prisoners with no release date, as campaigners warn ministers have ‘blood on their hands’
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Metropolitan Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct after accessing of files relating to the case of Sarah Everard.

Met police officer sacked as three guilty of gross misconduct over accessing Sarah Everard murder files

Carl Alesbrook, 19, was found guilty of murdering Elijah Shemwell on 11 July

Teenager handed indefinite jail sentence after shaking partner's baby to death

No 10 has apologised after meat and alcohol were served at a Downing Street event to celebrate the festival of Diwali, held last month

No 10 issues apology after meat and alcohol served at Downing Street event to celebrate Diwali

‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid

‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid

Typhoo Tea is on the brink of administration following a decline in sales

Typhoo Tea on brink of administration following decline in sales and factory break-in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in a mistaken identity attack

Four boys and man, 45, found guilty of mistaken murders of innocent Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon
Pregnant wife forced to direct ambulance to hospital as husband lay dying after driver 'didn't know directions'

Pregnant wife forced to direct ambulance to hospital as husband lay dying after driver 'didn't know directions'
Torrents of water have hit the streets of Portugal's Algarve region

Five minute downpour submerges streets of Algarve as flash flooding continues to devastate Europe
Recent flooding in Spain has been blamed by many on climate change

UN climate summit 'no longer fit for purpose', activists say after Cop29 host says oil is 'gift from God'
Owners Greene King announced last week The Midget in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, would be changed

Row erupts over plans to rename ‘The Midget’ pub after campaigner deemed it offensive - despite it being named after a classic car
Doyle rammed the stolen car into the police officer.

Moment teenage car thief rams police officer off motorbike during chase, leaving PC seriously hurt
From the world's richest man to a 'vaccine sceptic': Trump picks his radical right-wing cabinet.

From the world's richest man to a 'vaccine sceptic': Trump picks his radical right-wing cabinet
Sadiq Khan said Donald Trump should be given 'the benefit of the doubt'

'Let's give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt,' Sadiq Khan tells LBC after war of words with president-elect
Sadiq Khan said: "I want to thank NX121 and all the other firearms officers" in London

Sadiq Khan thanks police officer who shot dead gangster Chris Kaba and says armed officers 'deserve our support'
Footage of the turbulence onboard the flight has been posted online

Horror moment screaming air passengers lifted out of seats in extreme turbulence as plane forced to turn back

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News