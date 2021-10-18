Breaking News

Ayr explosion: Emergency services rush to scene after blast in residential area

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Monday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Emergency services have rushed to the scene after an explosion at a house in Ayr, with the blast heard for miles around.

The incident happened in a residential part of Kincaidston at about 7pm on Monday evening.

Pictures shared on social media showed at least one house had been destroyed, with debris strewn across the street.

Social media users said they heard the explosion from miles away.

It is not yet clear how many people have been injured.

It is understood a number of residents have been evacuated from houses near the site of the explosion, with some being given shelter at the nearby Queen Margaret Academy.

The Kincaidston Community Centre said it was open for those who need help.

Police have advised people to avoid the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 7.11pm on Monday, October 18 to reports of a dwelling fire in Gorse Park, Ayr.

"Operations control mobilised nine appliances and specialist resources to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

"Crews currently remain in attendance and are assisting emergency service partners."

The Ayrshire Police Twitter account said: "We are currently in attendance following a report of an explosion at a property on Gorse Park in Ayr shortly after 7.10pm on Monday, 18 October.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time."