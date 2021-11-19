Breaking News

Azeem Rafiq's racism accusations shamed us all, we are truly sorry says English cricket

Rafiq's revelations have engulfed cricket. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

England's cricket bodies have united to admit that Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations have "shocked, shamed and saddened us all".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Key institutions in the game said they are "truly sorry" for anyone who experienced discrimination and that "swift, positive changes" will be made.

A joint statement, which included the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Marylebone Cricket Club, which was responsible for the sport's laws, said racism is a "blight" and admitted some players were not "welcomed" or "accepted".

It ended with a commitment to finalise and publish a detail on a plan to ensure cricket is inclusive "next week".

The statement, which was released with the Professional Cricketers' Association, the National Counties Cricket Association and the First Class and Recreational County Cricket network, said: "Azeem Rafiq has shone a light on our game that has shocked, shamed and saddened us all.

"Racism and discrimination is a blight on our game. To Azeem and all those who have experienced any form of discrimination, we are truly sorry. Our sport did not welcome you, our game did not accept you as we should have done. We apologise unreservedly for your suffering.

Read more: 'I am ashamed': Cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologises over 2011 antisemitic messages

"We stand together against discrimination in all its forms, and are united as a sport to act. We will continue to listen, and make swift, positive changes to the culture of the game. We will embrace and celebrate differences everywhere, knowing that with diversity, we are stronger.

"Today, as a game, we discussed a series of tangible commitments to make cricket a sport where everyone feels safe, and everyone feels included. We will now finalise the detail and publish these actions next week.

"Our game must win back your trust."

Read more: Rafiq tells LBC: 'If you apologise for racism you deserve a second chance'

Read more: Cricket racism: Five more clubs embroiled in scandal, Azeem Rafiq tells LBC

Rafiq, the 30-year-old former Yorkshire bowler, rocked cricket when he said he was the victim of racial harassment and discrimination across two stints at Yorkshire, between 2008 and 2018.

The club was criticised for an investigation, which ESPNCricinfo reported found a teammate’s repeated use of the slur “P***” was “friendly banter”.

It was sharply criticised for the way it handled the affair. Rafiq has since settled an employment tribunal with Yorkshire but said he will support others who suffered abuse.

This week, he appeared in front of MPs and made accusations against other high profile players, including ex-England players Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan and Alex Hales.

But he was forced to apologise himself after antisemitic messages from 2011 emerged.

"I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today. I have gone back to check my account and it is me – I have absolutely no excuses,” he said in a statement.

"I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today.

"I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this."