Cricket racism: Five more clubs embroiled in scandal, Azeem Rafiq tells LBC

17 November 2021, 20:10 | Updated: 17 November 2021, 20:39

Nick Ferrari spoke to Azeem Rafiq over his allegations of racial harassment
Nick Ferrari spoke to Azeem Rafiq over his allegations of racial harassment. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A former cricketer whose allegations of racism have engulfed the sport has told LBC how players at five more county clubs have contacted him in the wake of his whistleblowing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ex-Yorkshire bowler Azeem Rafiq has shocked the sport with his experiences of racial harassment and discrimination, with the sportsman fighting back tears as he gave evidence to MPs on Tuesday.

He appeared at a parliamentary committee where he made fresh allegations against a raft of high-profile cricketers, including ex-England players Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan and Matthew Hoggard.

And speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Rafiq said racism issues extended beyond counties like Essex, whose chairman recently resigned, and added that "it's a problem up and down the country".

The full interview with Azeem Rafiq will air on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast. Listen live on LBC from 7am.

Nick asked Mr Rafiq: "How many players from how many other counties have contacted you in the last few days?"

"Since yesterday, I think I've had five guys from five different counties contact me."

Nick said: "You know what I'm going to ask you, Azeem."

"I do, but obviously it's not going to be fair for me to go into the counties or the players," Mr Rafiq said.

"I just think it's a problem up and down the country."

Last year, Mr Rafiq made allegations he was subjected to racial harassment during his time at Yorkshire. His first stint was between 2008 and 2014 and his second came between 2016 and 2018.

Read more: Azeem Rafiq: Caller tells LBC he was afraid to get on a train after racist attack

Read more: England cricket stars apologise to Azeem Rafiq after 'disturbing' racism allegations

Yorkshire started an investigation but was criticised for how long it took to complete a report, and then failing to publish it.

The summary of the investigation said there was "no question" Mr Rafiq suffered racial harassment and bullying during his time with the club but said there was not enough evidence that Yorkshire was institutionally racist.

No disciplinary action was begun against any people over the allegations, and in November, ESPNCricinfo reported that the investigation found the repeated use of the word "P***" by a teammate at Mr Rafiq was "friendly banter".

John Faragher resigned as Essex chairman on November 12 after a historic allegation of racist language used by him at a 2017 board meeting.

Nick asked Mr Rafiq: "But there are five other counties including Essex?

The ex-cricketer said: "Yeah, look we've heard about Essex, Essex is already in the public domain.

"And it's the messages I've not read yet, I'm not even sure about, we've just heard that the (Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket) Commission's had over 1,000 complaints, over a thousand people reaching out."

In a far-reaching interview, Mr Rafiq talked to Nick about Michael Vaughan, whether he will ever go back to Headingley and if he'd want his son to get into cricket.

Listen to the full interview on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, live on LBC from 7am.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Insulate Britain activists have been jailed

LBC Views: Insulate Britain – are they martyrs or idiots?

Breaking
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor.

Alec Baldwin shooting: Script supervisor files lawsuit against actor over fatal incident

Reza met Emad Al Swealmeen around five years ago.

'He wasn't well at all': Man 'pretty sure' to have met Liverpool bomber speaks to LBC

Breaking
The Government's amendment on standards has been approved

MPs pass 'watered down' Tory plans for second jobs amid sleaze allegations

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in custody in Iran since 2016

PM: I'd love to promise Nazanin she'll be home for Xmas - it breaks my heart I can't

Hales denied he named his dog Kevin with an "open secret" racial slur

Azeem Rafiq: Alex Hales denies naming his dog 'Kevin' had 'racial connotations'

Boris Johnson admitted the 'total mistake' over the sleaze scandal.

Boris Johnson: Owen Paterson did break rules and I made a 'total mistake'

Mendy appeared in court facing two extra rape charges

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy appears in court facing two further rape charges

A British F35 jet has crashed into the Mediterranean.

British F35 pilot ejects as stealth jet crashes into Mediterranean

AC Jukes warned the public to be vigilant now lockdown is over and the Christmas festivities have started

Britain's top terror cop issues Christmas warning over 'lone wolf' attacks

Nick Ferrari grilled Tony Bowry, the former Cultural Diversity Officer at the Yorkshire Cricket Board between 1996 and 2011 when Azeem played for the club.

'You were the cultural diversity officer, why didn't you blow the whistle?'

The Queen had an audience with General Sir Nick Carter - the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Queen pictured in first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday

Lindsay Hoyle lost his cool with Boris Johnson during PMQs

Speaker scolds Boris Johnson for breaking rules during fiery PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer branded the PM a "coward" during PMQs.

Starmer brands Johnson a 'coward' for not apologising for Paterson sleaze scandal

The nine activists were jailed for between three and six months each

Grant Shapps vows to continue crackdown on eco activists after nine jailed

Boris Johnson at PMQs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled at PMQs amid row on second jobs and Tory sleaze

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insulate Britain have blocked major roads across the country for two months

Two months of chaos: A timeline of Insulate Britain's disruptive protests
Nine protesters from Insulate Britain have been jailed.

Eco mob behind bars: Judge jails protesters for M25 travel chaos
The explosion at Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Liverpool bomber had been buying parts for device for last 7 months, police say
Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister denies Priti Patel is 'failing' to sort out migrant crisis
Amazon customers were emailed this week

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK

A caller discussed their experiences of racism after Azeem Rafiq shared his story

Azeem Rafiq: Caller tells LBC he was afraid to get on a train after racist attack
Sadiq Khan has called on the Government for more support for TfL as the current funding deadline of December 11 nears

Multi-million bonuses for TfL bosses after operator receives several Govt bailouts
The rising costs of energy and petrol have led the increase in inflation

Inflation hits highest level in a decade amid soaring energy costs
Priti Patel said Emad Al Swealmeen was able to exploit Britain's asylum system

Liverpool bomber 'exploited' asylum loophole to stay in UK - Home Sec
The tweet depicted Jeremy Corbyn holding a wreath

'Vile': Tory councillor apologises for Jeremy Corbyn Liverpool bomb attack tweet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'
Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police