B&M, Iceland, Lidl and New Look stores across Britain to close at end of the month - full list of branches

13 May 2023, 19:08 | Updated: 13 May 2023, 19:09

Several high street brands including B&M, Iceland, Lidl and New Look are permanently closing stores before the end of the month - is your local branch affected?
Several high street brands including B&M, Iceland, Lidl and New Look are permanently closing stores before the end of the month - is your local branch affected?

By Chris Samuel

Several high street brands including B&M, Iceland, Lidl and New Look are permanently closing stores before the end of the month - is your local branch affected?

It follows a raft of closures across the industry with nearly 50 stores shutting for good everyday last year, according to Centre for Retail Research figures, up by almost 50 percent on the year before.

Bargain retailer B&M is pulling down the shutters on two stores this month, and opening in a new location, while New Look and Iceland are to close one and Lidl two.

B&M are closing its branch Bolton's Burnden Retail Park on May 24, and are directing shoppers to another store under a mile away complete with a garden centre which is under a mile away.

Another site in Widnes, Cheshire is also set to close, on May 17, though the firm says it will be moved "bigger and better home" within a mile of the current site, which will open the following Saturday, on May 20.

B&M said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we bring you a bigger and better B&M store."

Lidl External Store Sign on May 4,2023 in London, England.
Lidl External Store Sign on May 4,2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Frozen food giant Iceland are closing their branch in Flint, Wales on May 27 with another shutting in Beccles, Suffolk on June 17, bringing the total number of closures this year to 11.

People walk past a B&M bargains store on October 27, 2022 in Romford, England.
People walk past a B&M bargains store on October 27, 2022 in Romford, England. Picture: Getty

Lidl are also closing two shops this month on Sturry Road, Canterbury and Forton Road, Gosport, in Hampshire, both of which will close for business on Sunday, May 28.

The New Look logo is seen outside one of its retails store on November 13, 2020 in Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Staffordshire.
The New Look logo is seen outside one of its retails store on November 13, 2020 in Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Staffordshire. Picture: Getty

The firm made the decision as the poor condition of the building in Canterbury has rendered it unfit for purpose, though staff will be offered new jobs in other alternative stores.

Meanwhile, New Look is set to close its store in Newlands Shopping Centre, Witham on May 18, after six closures so far this year, including branches in Bimingham, Trowbridge and Coventry.

A view of the Iceland market plate in London, United Kingdom on February 22, 2023.
A view of the Iceland market plate in London, United Kingdom on February 22, 2023. Picture: Getty

"We are supporting colleagues and we are looking to accommodate the team into local stores where possible," a New Look spokesperson told The Sun.

"We have enjoyed being part of the local community and would like to thank all our customers for shopping with us."

The following stores will close next month:

B&M

  • Burnden Retail Park, Bolton - May 24
  • Widnes, Cheshire (moving from Bowers Retail Park to Widnes Trade Park) - May 17

Iceland

  • Flint, Wales - May 27

Lidl

  • Sturry Road, Canterbury - May 28
  • Forton Road, Gosport - May 28

New Look

  • Witham, Essex - May 18

