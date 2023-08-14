B&Q issues apology after a book titled 'White Supremacy' appears in radiator listing

B&Q issues apology after a book titled 'White Supremacy' appears in a radiator listing. Picture: LBC / Alamy / B&Q

By Danielle DeWolfe

High street retailer B&Q has been forced to issue an apology after publishing images containing a stack of 'White Supremacy' books on its website.

Eagle-eyed customers browsing the DIY website spotted the obscure image under a listing for a radiator cover, with the two books pictured resting beside a horse figurine.

With the words 'White Supremacy' emblazoned down the book's spine, the images formed part of an advert for the 'Aica Radiator Cover Wood MDF Grill Cabinet'.

The images accompanying the product have since been deleted by the retailer, instead listing the cover as 'out of stock' and 'unavailable' on the B&Q website.

Described in the advert as an "excellent white radiator cover", the store has now suspend the third-party seller it says was responsible for the images.

However, social media users were quick to spot the bizarre set dressing, posting screenshots to social media in a bid to hold B&Q accountable.

High street DIY retailer B&Q published images of the 'White Supremacy' book under a radiator product listing, with eagle-eyed social media users spotting the bizarre anomaly. Picture: LBC / X / @absolutemadma15

Tagging the retailer alongside a screenshot of the advert on X, user @absolutemadma15 wrote: "Uhhh B&Q can you explain why you have a product picture featuring two books that say "white supremacy"????"

B&Q were quick to respond, issuing a formal apology following the discovery, but not before the ad gained traction online, with another user adding he "couldn’t believe" what he was seeing.

Replying to the comments, B&Q's X account wrote: "We deeply apologise for the offence this may have caused from a product that was offered for sale by a third-party seller. B&Q is committed to creating an inclusive place for our colleagues to work and our customers to shop, and in this instance,

"This product was not picked up by our screening process. We can confirm we suspended the seller and removed the product, and all images associated with it, from http://diy.com as soon as we became aware of the content.

Responding to comments, B&Q's X account wrote: "We deeply apologise for the offence this may have caused from a product that was offered for sale by a third-party seller.". Picture: LBC / Alamy

Adding: "We are actively reviewing our screening process to prevent this happening again, as we are committed to maintaining a respectful and inclusive online environment."

It's but the latest blunder by a major high street name.

The apology comes just hours after the popular granola brand Rude Health announced it was recalling specific batches of it's sugar-free cereal from stores including Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado, after health chiefs reveal it may contain stones.