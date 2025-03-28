Give babies mother’s surname automatically, Italian politician tells Parliament

By Flaminia Luck

Babies should automatically take their mother’s surnames instead of their father’s, a politician has told the Italian Parliament.

The proposal was put forward by former minister Dario Franceschini, from the centre-Left opposition Democratic Party.

He announced he would shortly put forward a Bill in parliament to change the law so babies would automatically take their mother’s surname when registered at birth.

“Children should only have their mother’s surname,” said Mr Franceschini.

“Instead of creating endless problems with the management of double surnames or with the choice between the father’s and the mother’s, after centuries in which children have taken their father’s surname, we must establish that they will only take their mother’s surname.”

Dario Franceschini said the change would be 'a correction for a long-standing injustice'. Picture: Getty

He called the change “a correction for a long-standing injustice” that has not only been symbolic but also contributed to cultural and social gender inequality.

While left-wing MPs described the proposed change as a long-overdue correction to a patriarchal system, Right-wing politicians mocked the idea.

They argued Italy had more urgent issues to address, such as a sluggish economy and deteriorating public services.

Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister and leader of the League, one of three parties in PrimGiorgia Meloni’s Right-wing coalition, slammed the proposal,

He made a social media post: “Here are the big priorities of the Italian Left – instead of having a double-barrelled surname, take away from children the surname of their fathers!

"Sure, let’s wipe from the face of the Earth these dads, that way we will resolve all our problems.

"Where do they get these great ideas?”