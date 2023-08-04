Police search for man after baby assaulted in front of mother at London hospital

Police want to speak to this man after a baby was assaulted. Picture: Alamy/Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting a man after a baby was assaulted at a London hospital.

A man approached a mother as she waited for a lift at Guy's Hospital in Southwark and he touched the infant.

She told him to stop and he left the building.

Officers are treating it as a common assault but the baby was not physically harmed.

Now, the Metropolitan Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident on March 21.

Police released an image of this man they want to speak to. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Inspector Fiona Fraser said: "The mother of the baby explained that a man had approached her while she was waiting for a lift in a central London hospital and touched the baby while they were waiting for the lift.

"She had asked him to stop, which he did, and he then left the building. This was clearly extremely concerning for the mother and we are trying to establish the full facts.

"There are no further incidents of a similar nature which have been reported to us, and we are hoping this man will come forward to speak with us, or someone else may come forward with information."

She added: "Our enquiries have led us to believe that this man may be able to assist the investigation and we are releasing the image as we have not been able to identify him so far."

Anyone with information can call 101 and use CAD2533/22MAR23 as the reference. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.