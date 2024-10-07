Baby boomers more overweight, weak and sick in their 50s and 60s than pre-war generation

7 October 2024, 14:00

Baby boomers are more likely to be overweight and sick by the time they reach their 50s and 60s than the generation before
Baby boomers are more likely to be overweight and sick by the time they reach their 50s and 60s than the generation before. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Conroy

Baby boomers are more likely to be overweight and sick by the time they reach their 50s and 60s than the generation before them were at the same age, a study has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite living longer, those born after the Second World War, from between 1946 and 1964, are more frail than the pre-war generation, according to the research.

Experts from the University of Oxford and University College London (UCL) found the rates of chronic illness, obesity and disability had increased across successive generations during the 20th century.

In particular, they found adults born more recently were more likely to have cancer, lung disease, heart problems, diabetes, and high cholesterol as they entered their 50s and 60s.

The study found the rates of chronic illness, obesity and disability had increased across successive generations
The study found the rates of chronic illness, obesity and disability had increased across successive generations. Picture: Alamy

The research team analysed medical data from more than 100,000 people aged 50 and over from across England, the US and Europe, between 2004 and 2018.

They looked at doctor-diagnosed chronic illnesses, body mass index, records on mobility and disability, grip strength and high blood pressure, and split the people into five groups by birth year.

They found rates of chronic disease increased across successive generations in all parts of the world analysed, and most significantly when comparing people born between 1936 and 1945 and those born 1955 to 1959.

People in England and Europe saw the highest increase in the rates of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol, with baby boomers 50 per cent more likely to develop one of these conditions than their predecessors.

People in England and Europe saw the highest increase in the rates of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol
People in England and Europe saw the highest increase in the rates of cancer, heart issues, and high cholesterol. Picture: Alamy

Obesity could be one of the key causes of these health risks, the authors suggest, having also increased across successive generations, with diet changes after the war resulting in greater access to foods with meat, fat and sugar.

The pre-war generation were also much more likely to have jobs in manual labour before the transition to more office-jobs towards the end of the 20th century.

Other studies have suggested people’s worsening mental health is a drive behind the downward trend in overall health.

Obesity could be one of the key causes of these health risks, the authors suggest
Obesity could be one of the key causes of these health risks, the authors suggest. Picture: Alamy

Laura Gimeno, the study’s lead author from UCL, said there was “a generational health drift, whereby younger generations tend to have worse health than previous generations at the same age”.

“Even with advances in medicine and greater public awareness about healthy living, people born since 1945 are at greater risk of chronic illness and disability than their predecessors,” she said.

She added that the “concerning new evidence” means there may be “younger generations spending more years in poor health and living disability” in the future.

Read more: Rachel Reeves to 'scrap' pension tax raid after warnings it will hit teachers, nurses and public sector workers

Read more: Al Pacino reveals he 'didn't have a pulse' after near-death brush with Covid“

"Despite declining rates of disability for the pre-war generations, chronic disease and increasing obesity may be spilling over into severe disability for the baby boomers,” she added.

“With up to a fifth of the population in high-income Western nations now over 65, increasing demands for health and social care will have huge implications on government spending.”

The transition to more office-jobs towards the end of the 20th century could have caused the decline in health, the study suggests
The transition to more office-jobs towards the end of the 20th century could have caused the decline in health, the study suggests. Picture: Alamy

The study also revealed the level of grip strength – a measure to show overall muscle strength and health ageing – had decreased across the generations since the war in England and the US, but remained constant in Europe.

Post-war generations were also just as likely or more likely than their predecessors to have difficulties with everyday tasks such as bathing and eating, walking short distances and shopping for groceries.

Baby boomers in Britain were nearly one-and-a-half times more likely to experience difficulties performing three or more such “personal care” tasks compared to those born during or before the war.

The study was published in the Journals of Gerontology.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stephen Cox was found guilty of 14 counts, and not guilty on four

GP jailed for slew of indecent assaults against female patients

Hurricane Milton seen from above

Hurricane Milton strengthens to Category 4 amid Florida evacuation preparations

People protest on the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel and call for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house, in Jer

War rages on multiple fronts as Israel marks one year since Hamas attack

Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy

Man City secure first major victory in legal battle with Premier League

Survivor Michal Ohana speaks as members of the Jewish community wave electronic candles as they gather at a park in Sydney, Australia

Countries commemorate first anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

Tanya Liddle is now due to be released from prison on Monday next week after being given a conditional discharge

Britain's most prolific shoplifter to be released from prison on Monday following 172nd conviction

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the anniversary of October 7

'We stood up like lions': Netanyahu's address to Israelis one year from October 7, as he vows to 'remember our fallen'

A Russian Army “Grad” self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher fires rockets toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location

Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub as Zelensky says war in ‘very important phase’

England and Wales are facing eight hours of rain and thunder on Monday.

Heavy rain to batter England and Wales as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

Madeleine McCann (l) and prime suspect Christian Brueckner (r) who is on trial for different charges

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner speaks for the first time during unrelated sex crime trial

Composite image of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

US national debt could rise under Harris – but would surge under Trump – report

Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007 (l) and suspect Christian Brueckner (r)

Madeleine McCann's parents brace for verdict as prime suspect faces 15-year prison sentence in unrelated trial

Fay Manners and Michelle Dvorak were trapped for three days

British climber rescued by Indian Air Force after being stranded in the Himalayas for three days

Los Angeles, USA. 10th Mar, 2024. Al Pacino in the press room at the The 96th Academy Awards. (Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Al Pacino reveals he 'didn't have a pulse' after near-death brush with Covid

Security officials work on the site of an explosion

Pakistani separatist group claims bombing that killed two near Karachi airport

Man whose parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 says: We are on precipice of global war— Peace is possible.

Man whose parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 says: We are on precipice of global war— Peace is possible

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have launched an appeal for information about several individuals who attended Saturday's Middle East marches in London

Do you recognise these people? Met launches public appeal for those suspected of protest offences at London marches
Racehl Reeves is understood to be planning to abandon pension tax raid

Rachel Reeves to 'scrap' pension tax raid after warnings it will hit teachers, nurses and public sector workers
GP Thomas Kwan who disguised himself as a nurse and poisoned his mother's partner while administering a fake Covid booster jab has admitted attempted murder

GP pleads guilty to trying to poison his mother's partner with fake Covid jab while disguised as nurse
An attendant walks through a mural with portraits of the victims at the site of the Nova music festival

Projectiles from Gaza trigger sirens in Tel Aviv on October 7 anniversary

A satellite image of Hurricane Milton

Florida prepares for evacuations as Milton increases to Category 3 hurricane

'It's the last thing I see when I go to sleep at night': Mother of Israeli hostage remembers learning Hamas took her teen son on Instagram

'It's the last thing I see at night': Mother of Israeli teen hostage recalls learning Hamas had abducted son on Instagram
The suspect sits next to his lawyer in court

McCann suspect lawyers seek acquittal in trial over unrelated sexual offences

The bodies of the married couple were found at the house in Morfa Crescent

Daughter discovers former rugby referee and wife dead in Cardiff home alongside family’s cocker spaniel
The fight took place at Manchester airport

Reform UK to bring private prosecution of men in Manchester Airport fight with police

The winners' faces are shown on a giant screen by the Nobel Committee

Nobel Prize in medicine honours two Americans over discovery of microRNA

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit