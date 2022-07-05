Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block

5 July 2022, 13:55

Saville Green flats
Saville Green flats. Picture: Google maps

By Stephen Rigley

A baby boy has died after falling from a window on the seventh floor of a tower block.

Emergency services were scrambled to the horror plunge in Leeds, shortly after 1pm on Saturday but died in hospital a short while later.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

"The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later."The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

The force said they are investigating the circumstances of the boy's death and enquiries are ongoing

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sgt Laurence Knight

Met sergeant 'raped woman on Brighton beach' after meeting her on stag do

Boris Johnson "forgot" he had been told about a 2019 complaint against Chris Pincher, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has said.

Boris 'was told' about Chris Pincher sleaze allegations but 'forgot', minister admits

Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film

Cinemas ban teens in suits from watching new Minions film after viral TikTok trend

Nick Kyrgios has been charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says they are doing "brilliantly"

'I'm not a monster': Dad who ran off with Ukrainian refugee says he can't see his children

The incident happened at Copley Park, at the junction with Streatham Common South.

Gunshots fired at cop car as police chase 'stolen vehicle' in south London

The aftermath of the blaze in Bedford.

Horror Bedford explosion may have been sparked by camping stove as more bodies feared

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction

Katie Price dodges speeding conviction as police drop case

Exclusive
Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91.

EastEnders and Desmond's actress Mona Hammond dies aged 91

Dominic Raab has defended No10 after it was accused of "lying" about what it knew about allegations against Chris Pincher in 2019.

Boris was briefed 'in person' over Chris Pincher allegations, ex-senior civil servant says

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways

Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion

A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London

Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police say that the suspect, 22, had mental health problems

Man charged with murder over Copenhagen shooting

Spanish military jets diverted the Menorca-bound easyJet flight for security checks.

Dramatic moment easyJet flight intercepted by fighter jets over 'hoax bomb threat'
EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned

EasyJet boss resigns amid growing anger over summer flight disruption
Residents 'jump from windows' after gas explosion engulfs Bedford flat in flames

One person killed after Bedford gas explosion which saw people 'jumping from windows'
A serving police officer has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a female whilst on duty.

Police officer charged after 'sexually assaulting woman whilst on duty'
Demographer Paul Morland says childless people should be taxed

Tax childless adults to tackle plummeting birth rates, leading demographer says
The boy was found with serious injuries in Shipley Country Park in Heanor, Derbyshire.

Man charged with murder after boy, 11, found seriously injured in Derbyshire park
Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says
The Special Air Service has banned troops from using "offensive" nicknames

SAS bans troops from using offensive nicknames such as 'Doris, Ruperts and crabs'
Motorists face "serious disruption throughout the day" as protesters target motorways

Arrests made as protesters block motorways over fuel prices and slam 'greedy' Govt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster
Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call
Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking
Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'
James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over Extinction Rebellion hypocrisy

James O'Brien blasts 'tub-thumping tabloid hooligans' over XR protest hypocrisy
Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister

Rachel Johnson verbally abused as PM's sister - 'He swore at me - the C word!'
Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't a helpful response to those who come out as LGBTQ+

Natasha Devon on why 'I don’t care' isn't helpful to those who come out as LGBTQ+
NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London