Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block

Saville Green flats. Picture: Google maps

By Stephen Rigley

A baby boy has died after falling from a window on the seventh floor of a tower block.

Emergency services were scrambled to the horror plunge in Leeds, shortly after 1pm on Saturday but died in hospital a short while later.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.

"The one-year-old boy was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later."The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

The force said they are investigating the circumstances of the boy's death and enquiries are ongoing