Breaking News

Baby boy airlifted to hospital after falling from second storey window

Baby boy airlifted to hospital after falling from second storey window in Burnley. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A baby boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling from second storey window.

The one-year-old child fell from the second floor of the building on Heap Street, Burnley, at around 10.30am on Sunday morning.

The child was airlifted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Lancashire Police said.

It's believed the boy suffered serious injuries as a result of the fall.

Police have now launched an investigation and appealed for information.

The baby boy fell from the second storey window on Heap road, Burnley, shortly after 10.30am on Sunday morning. Picture: LBC / Google

Officers are now trying to track down eye-witnesses who stopped to help the child at the scene.

DI Mark Saunders said: "First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family at this distressing time.

"We know following the incident, there were people who thankfully stopped to help.

Read more: Boy, 12, killed by car in hit-and-run on M62 in West Yorkshire as police appeal for information

Read more: Teen who vanished for four years then appeared 2,000 miles from home moves to site rife with meth and sex crimes

Adding: "We're really keen to identify those individuals and speak to them to find out what happened".

He added that anyone with information or CCTV footage that could help, asked the public to contact 101 quoting log 0497 of August 6.

This is a developing story.