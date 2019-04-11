Baby Boy With Three Parents Born In Greece

11 April 2019, 10:31

A woman has given birth following an experimental reproductive technique that uses DNA from three people
A woman has given birth following an experimental reproductive technique that uses DNA from three people. Picture: PA

Fertility doctors in Greece and Spain say they've made medical history after a baby boy was born with three parents.

The baby boy was born weighing 2.9kg (6lbs) on Tuesday, to a 32-year-old Greek woman with a history of multiple IVF failures. The mother and child are both in good health.

British fertility experts have raised concerns about the ethics of the procedure, which is a new form of IVF that takes an egg from the mother, sperm from the father, and another egg from a donor female. Meaning the baby will have DNA from three people.

The doctors say the breakthrough could help infertile couples around the world, as the treatment will make it possible for women with multiple IVF failures or rare mitochondrial genetic diseases to have a healthy child.

The President of the Institute of Life, Dr. Panagiotis Psathas, said: Today, for the first time in the world, a woman’s inalienable right to become a mother with her own genetic material became a reality."

