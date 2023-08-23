Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London address

23 August 2023, 17:48 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 18:03

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead in London home
Picture: LBC / Alamy / Google

By Danielle DeWolfe

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby was discovered at a property in east London.

Police were called to the address in Harold Hill at around 7.40pm on Tuesday night.

It followed concerns about the welfare of a baby at the address.

Following the report, officers attended the scene where they found the child unresponsive, a spokesperson for the Met police said on Wednesday.

A man and the woman were arrested at the Mimosa Close address by officers on suspicion of murder, police confirmed.

The force said the incident remains under investigation.

The baby's age and gender are yet to be made public.

A Met spokesman said: "At this time the death is being treated as unexpected and under investigation.

"A scene remains in place at the address. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

"A man and a woman have been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident; both remain in custody."

Forensics officers could be seen entering the East London property on Wednesday.

A cordon remains in place at the scene, with a number of officers standing guard nearby.

Dame Alice Rose will step down

Former NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose to receive £2.4m payout after resigning over Farage scandal
Some of the boys rescued from the cable car

Pakistani children saved from broken cable car feared they would die

Russian General Sergei Surovikin

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ fired after vanishing in wake of Wagner uprising

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp outside Southport Magistrates' Court in Queensland in 2016

Australian prosecutors drop case against Amber Heard over pet Yorkshire terriers

An investigator examines a damaged skyscraper in Moscow City business district

Huge explosion hits Moscow skyscraper in fresh kamikaze drone attack

A Philippine supply boat manoeuvres around Chinese coast guard ships in the South China Sea

Philippine supply boats breach Chinese coast guard blockade in South China Sea

Protesters sing Glory To Hong Kong at a shopping centre

Hong Kong government granted appeal over court refusal to ban protest song

A £20,000 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information that will help bring the attackers to justice.

£20,000 reward offered after father-to-be, 21, stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Neighbours of Lucy Letby's parents have said the couple plan to move to near the prison

Lucy Letby’s parents 'want to move close to prison' so they can be near baby killer daughter
Rishi Sunak has been blocked from overruling ‘nightmare’ Ulez expansion

Rishi Sunak 'blocked from overruling Ulez expansion' as fury grows over 'nightmare' scheme

