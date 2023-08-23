Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London address

By Danielle DeWolfe

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a baby was discovered at a property in east London.

Police were called to the address in Harold Hill at around 7.40pm on Tuesday night.

It followed concerns about the welfare of a baby at the address.

Following the report, officers attended the scene where they found the child unresponsive, a spokesperson for the Met police said on Wednesday.

A man and the woman were arrested at the Mimosa Close address by officers on suspicion of murder, police confirmed.

The force said the incident remains under investigation.

The baby's age and gender are yet to be made public.

A Met spokesman said: "At this time the death is being treated as unexpected and under investigation.

"A scene remains in place at the address. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

"A man and a woman have been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident; both remain in custody."

Forensics officers could be seen entering the East London property on Wednesday.

A cordon remains in place at the scene, with a number of officers standing guard nearby.