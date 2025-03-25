Breaking News

Police make 'urgent' appeal after body of newborn baby found inside bag abandoned outside church

25 March 2025, 16:53 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 17:08

All Saints church in Notting Hill, London with street sign for Colville Gardens on wrought iron railings
The bag was found outside All Saints' Church, Notting Hill, London. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Police are appealing for a mum to come forward after a newborn baby was found dead inside a bag left outside a church in Notting Hill, west London.

Officers were called at 12:46 on Tuesday to Talbot Road following a report that the body of a baby had been found outside All Saints' Church.

The child was unfortunately declared dead at the scene.

Officers remain in the area and urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate the baby’s mother.

"At this stage we have not established the baby’s gender or exact age," the Met added.

All Saints Church, Notting Hill, London
All Saints' Church lies on Talbot Road opposite Colville Gardens. Picture: Alamy

'Extremely sad and shocking'

Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “This is an extremely sad and shocking matter and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances around what has taken place.

“This investigation is in the early stages and our immediate priority is to locate the baby’s mother, who we believe may have very recently given birth.

“If you are the baby’s mother and are reading this, please come forward to police or medical professionals.

"You must feel very frightened but please let us help – we are really worried about you and it is vitally important you get medical assistance and support.

"You can walk into any hospital, or a police station.”

The baby was found in the Notting Hill area
The age or gender of the child has not yet been determined. Picture: Alamy

