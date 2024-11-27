Mother kept baby daughter in a drawer for three years to hide her from partner and siblings

27 November 2024, 05:53

The drawer the child was found in
The drawer the child was found in. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

By Kit Heren

A mother has been jailed for seven and a half years after hiding her baby daughter in a bedroom drawer until nearly her third birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The toddler was found with deformities, matted hair and rashes after being held in the drawer of the woman's divan bed at the family home in Cheshire.

Neither the woman's partner, who often stayed in the house, nor the baby's siblings, were aware that she existed.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, pleaded guilty to child cruelty at Chester Crown Court.

Sentencing the woman, Honorary Recorder of Chester Judge Steven Everett said: "To my mind what you did totally defies belief.

Read more: LBC caller shares harrowing moment she discovered child sex abuse images on ex-husband’s computer

Read more: ‘I was murdered’: Young mother took her own life and left note accusing her ex of 'years of abuse,' court hears

Chester Crown Court
Chester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

"You starved that little girl of any love, any proper affection, any proper attention, any interaction with others, a proper diet, much-needed medical attention."

He added: "You attempted to control this situation as carefully as you could but by sheer chance your terrible secret was discovered.

"The consequences for (the child) were nothing short of catastrophic - physically, psychologically and socially."

He said the child was an "intelligent little girl who is now perhaps slowly coming to life from what was almost a living death in that room".

The court heard the woman did not seek medical assistance for the child's cleft palate and did not give her adequate food and water, feeding her milky Weetabix through a syringe.

Sion ap Mihangel, prosecuting, said: "She was kept in a drawer in the bedroom, not taken outside, not socialised, no interaction with anybody else."

He told the court the child had a developmental age of nought to 10 months when she was first taken into hospital and was significantly malnourished and dehydrated.

Mr ap Mihangel said the infant was left alone while her mother took her other children to school, went to work and when she stayed with relatives over Christmas.

When the mother's boyfriend began to stay at the property overnight the child was moved into another room and left there alone, the court was told.

The youngster was discovered when her partner returned to the house one morning to use the toilet after the mother had left.

He heard a noise and entered one of the bedrooms, where he saw the child.

The man left the home but alerted family members and later that day social services attended and found the child in the drawer of the bed.

In a statement, the social worker said she saw the child sitting in the drawer and asked the mother whether that was where she kept her daughter.

"She replied matter of factly 'yes, in the drawer'," the social worker said.

"I was shocked the mother did not show any emotion and appeared blase about the situation.

"It became an overwhelming horror that I was probably the only other face (the child) had seen apart from her mother's."

Two police officers involved in the case were in tears as a statement from the child's foster carer, which the judge described as "truly devastating", was read to court.

The carer said: "It became very apparent she did not know her own name when we called her."

In interview, the woman told police she had not known she was pregnant and was "really scared" when she gave birth.

She said the baby was not kept in the drawer under the bed all the time and said the drawer was never closed, but told officers the child was "not part of the family".

She told social workers she had an abusive relationship with the child's father and did not want him to find out about her.

Matthew Dunford said there had been an "exceptional set of circumstances" including the woman's mental health, a volatile relationship with the father of the child and the Covid lockdown.

The defendant wiped tears away with a tissue as he described how her other children, who she was said to have looked after well, no longer lived with her.

Senior crown prosecutor Rachel Worthington, of CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: "This child has never had a birthday present, a Christmas present or anything to recognise these days. She's had no interaction with any of her siblings.

"She hadn't known daylight or fresh air and didn't respond to her own name when she was first found."

She added: "The motive behind the mother's behaviour is still not clear, but that is not the role of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"Our job is to bring the person responsible to justice.

"That has now been done and it is the profound hope of the CPS that the victim in this case recovers sufficiently to live as full a life as possible."

The woman pleaded guilty in October to four counts of child cruelty, reflecting her failure to seek basic medical care for the child, abandonment, malnourishment and general neglect.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Storm Conall has brought heavy rain and flooding to southern England on Wednesday morning

Storm Connall batters southern England, with two inches of rain set to fall in some places on Wednesday

A view of the Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Apps on an iphone screen

Australian politicians pass bill that would ban young children from social media

Kristian White has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Clare Nowland

Police officer who Tasered 95-year-old woman in care home found guilty of manslaughter

The Business Secretary has admitted that EV targets aren't working as intended

Electric vehicle plans aren't working, minister admits, after Vauxhall owner says it will close van factory

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Displaced people return to south Lebanon as ceasefire appears to hold

Exclusive
A woman standing at a window, looking out.

Forty per cent more rape victims abandon cases as court delays worsen

The deal is a major step towards ending the Israel-Hezbollah war that has inflamed tensions across the region and raised fears of an even wider conflict

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire begins - but IDF warns residents of southern Lebanon not to go home yet

Sexual Misconduct Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood

Close up view of heavy rain falling on to a black brolly / umbrella.

Half a month's worth of rain may hit parts of southern England as Storm Conall swoops in

A close-up of Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Bolsonaro planned and participated in coup plot, police report alleges

The Pride Of Britain Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Oti Mabuse recalls 'hell' of watching newborn daughter kept in neonatal incubator after premature birth

Rescuers use an excavator as they search for victims at the site of an Israeli air strike that hit a building in Beirut

What both sides are saying about ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah

Paramilitary soldiers fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Imran Khan’s party during clashes in Islamabad

Authorities in Pakistan launch operation to clear Khan supporters from capital

LONDON, UK - APRIL 13, 2022: Entrance and sign for the Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho

Soho's famous Groucho Club has licence suspended following claims 'serious crime' took place on premises

c

Starmer welcomes 'overdue' Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire announcement and calls for deal to be 'lasting political solution'

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire to end nearly 14 months of fighting

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Strikes ongoing despite President Biden hailing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon

Netanyahu says he supports ceasefire proposal with Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line ‘after suffering years of abuse’

‘I was murdered’: Young mother took her own life and left note accusing her ex of 'years of abuse,' court hears
Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is set to be approved ‘within hours’ as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents deal to his cabinet.

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire due to be approved ‘within hours’ as Netanyahu presents deal to his cabinet
Smoke rises between buildings hit in Israeli air strikes in Tyre, south Lebanon

Israel bombards Beirut as leaders prepare to vote on ceasefire with Hezbollah

Trump Tariffs

Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

A

Terrorist who played 'important role' in radicalisation of Manchester Arena bomber freed from prison
William Coull, the man behind the disastrous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, has been charged with rape.

Creator of infamous Willy Wonka experience charged with rape

The third storm of the season is set to batter the UK this evening just days after the deadly Storm Bert caused massive flooding across England and Wales.

Brace for Storm Conall: South set to be hit overnight by third storm of the season

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News