Baby found dead in a field was newborn girl, police reveal as she is named while desperate hunt continues for mother

By Emma Soteriou

A baby whose remains were found in a field was a newborn girl who has been named Ava, police have said.

The infant was found by a dog walker near Ashtons Field in Salford, Greater Manchester, on November 20.

Following a post-mortem examination, it was confirmed to be a girl.

The cause of death remains undetermined, with further tests still needed, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force is continuing to appeal for the child's mother, family or anyone with information to come forward.

Tributes, which were left near where Ava was found by members of the public, will be donated to children's charities when the crime scene is closed this weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: "We know that this case has touched the hearts of many people across Greater Manchester, and like you, we're determined to find out what happened to this little girl.

"As part of our inquiries, we're working to establish who Ava's mum is, and all the possible scenarios and circumstances which have led to Ava being separated from her mum.

"We are continuing to appeal for her mum, who may require medical assistance, or her family to come forwards and speak to us.

"We believe that there is someone out there now who knows what happened. You may not have felt confident to come forward yet, but please know that we have trained officers ready to support you, no matter what the circumstances are, please get in touch.

"I would also like to thank the community for their support as we continue our appeals for information.

"We are now asking you to cast your minds back to previous months, perhaps you heard something, or saw something that didn't feel right.

"It may have seemed insignificant at the time, but knowing what you know now, come forward. It could be crucial to finding the truth for Ava."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1319 of 20/11/24 or share information online at mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP24S90-PO1.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.