Baby girl, 1, dies after being knocked down and killed by her 'devastated' dad in front of her home

The incident happened on Coupland Road in Leeds. Picture: Google Maps

By Stephen Rigley

A one-year-old girl was knocked down and killed by her dad on their driveway, according to horrified onlookers.

The devastated father was reportedly seen cradling the dying infant on their driveway in Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, last night.

One post on social media read: "I just left a horrific scene on a block of new houses.

"A woman was wailing. I saw a man holding a lifeless child in his arms.

"He was saying, 'I killed my child. She ran out in front of me. I didn’t see her'.

"Everybody surrounded them. When I realised what had happened it just broke my heart.

"Parents please take care of children. The poor darling."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to an address on Coupland Road, Leeds at about 8.10pm on Friday, September 16, to a report a one-year-old child had been seriously injured in a collision with a car on a driveway.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a small female child was taken to hospital.

"Sadly, the child died shortly afterwards from her injuries.

"Enquiries remain ongoing today by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team and specialist officers are working to support the family at what is clearly a tragic time."