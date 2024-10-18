Baby dies and 65 rescued after migrant boat gets into difficulty during Channel crossing

A child has died after a migrant boat got into difficulty in the English Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A child has died after a migrant boat got into difficulty in the English Channel on Thursday evening, French maritime authorities have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The French maritime prefecture for the English Channel and the North Sea said another 65 migrants were rescued after the incident off the coast of Wissant in the Pas-de-Calais region.

Those rescued were taken back to the port at Boulogne-sur-Mer.

A French navy patrol boat and a helicopter were used in the rescue and recovery operation.

A search is continuing for possible survivors.

A total of 27,509 people have arrived in the UK in small boats so far this year. Picture: Alamy

The baby was found unconscious following the incident and later declared dead.

Authorities said searches are ongoing to find any more missing people.

An investigation has been launched by the public prosecutor's office in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Read more: Footage shows final moments of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as he throws stick at drone before being killed

Read more: Exact date stormy weather with 80mph winds to batter UK as low pressure to 'explosively' deepen as it crosses Atlantic

A total of 27,509 people have arrived in the UK in small boats so far this year after crossing the channel - 5% higher than the equivalent point last year.

The total arrivals is 26% lower than the same point in 2022.