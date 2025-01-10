Breaking News

Parents charged with murder of 13-month-old baby daughter - as couple named

10 January 2025, 14:49 | Updated: 10 January 2025, 15:02

By Flaminia Luck

The parents of a 13-month-old baby girl from Rugby who died earlier this week have appeared in court charged with her murder.

Michal Stasiak, 26, and Kinga Wydrzynska, 24, appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on Friday to face charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The victim, Isabella Stasiak, was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after going into cardiac arrest at Wydrzynska’s house in Johnson Avenue.

However, she sadly died in hospital.

Kinga Wydrzyńska
According to her Facebook profile, Kinga Wydrzyńska is from Przemysl, Poland. Picture: Facebook/Kinga Wydrzyńska
Kinga Wydrzynska, 24, of Johnson Avenue, Rugby
Kinga Wydrzynska, 24, of Johnson Avenue, Rugby. Picture: Facebook

Stasiak, of Blackwood Avenue, has also been charged with possession of indecent photographs of a child.

These included 63 category A images, 23 category B and 14 category C, according to the MailOnline.

These came into his possession, according to the charge sheet, between October 26 2022 and January 7 2025.

The pair were remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.

Warwickshire Police said they were called to Johnson Avenue, Rugby
The victim, Isabella Stasiak, was taken to hospital on Tuesday after going into cardiac arrest at Wydrzynska’s house in Johnson Avenue. Picture: Google

