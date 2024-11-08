Baby P's mother, Tracey Connelly, makes fresh bid for freedom weeks after prison recall for breaching licence conditions

8 November 2024, 06:13

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions
Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The mother of 'Baby P' could be free within weeks following second "recall" to prison - just two years for breaching her licence conditions.

The toddler, who became widely known as 'Baby P', died in one of the most shocking child abuse cases in recent memory.

17-month-old 'Baby P', real name Peter Connelly, was discovered seriously injured at his mother's Tottenham home in 2007 before later dying in hospital.

Now, it's been revealed that his mother, Tracey Connelly, has made a fresh bid for freedom following her second recall to prison.

The mother had initially been recalled after breaching her licence conditions just two years after being released from prison on parole.

Now, a parole board spokesperson has confirmed to the MailOnline: "Yes she's referred for her parole review.

Adding: "She is still at the initial assessment stage."

It comes as the father of Baby P said the mother can "go to hell" following the latest recall to prison.

Connelly was handed a life sentence with a minimum of five years in 2009 after allowing her partner, Steven Barker, and his brother, Jason Owen, to torture her child to death.

The toddler, who became widely known as 'Baby P', died in 2007 in a shocking child abuse case that transfixed the nation.
The toddler, who became widely known as 'Baby P', died in 2007 in a shocking child abuse case that transfixed the nation. Picture: handout

The youngster was found to have received more than 50 injuries at the hands of Barker and Owen, as the court hear how Connelly sat by and did not intervene - actions which ultimately led to the child's death.

The mother had previously been let out on license in 2013, but was recalled to prison in 2015 after she was found to be selling nude photos online - a breach of her parole conditions.

After being locked up for a second time, Connelly was re-released from prison in July 2022.

Now, it's been claimed a further break of licensing conditions means she has been returned behind bars.

Aaccording to the Mail Online, a HM Prison and Probation Service spokesperson said: "Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and we do not hesitate to recall them to prison if they break the rules."

Connelly was subject to more than 20 licence conditions following her release.

The mother of 'Baby P' has been "recalled to prison" after just two years for breaching her licence conditions, it's been claimed.
The mother of 'Baby P' has been "recalled to prison" after just two years for breaching her licence conditions, it's been claimed. Picture: handout

These include living at a specified address, wearing an electronic tag, adhering to a curfew and having to disclose her relationships.

After being recalled to prison in 2015, the Parole Board considered Connelly's case for a third time in 2019, following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, but refused to either release her or move her to an open prison.

And later, in 2020, she lost a further appeal against the latest Parole Board decision not to release her.

It wasn't until July 2022 that Connelly was eventually released for a second time.

It follows the news Steven Barker, who tortured his stepson 'Baby P' to death, could see him freed from prison in a matter of months if successful.

Barker was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for his crimes, while Jason Owens was sentenced to six years in prison in 2009.

At the time of Connelly's release, then-Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, said: "Tracey Connelly’s cruelty towards her son, baby Peter, was pure evil.

Adding: "The decision to release her demonstrates why the parole board needs a fundamental overhaul – including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders – so that it serves and protects the public."

