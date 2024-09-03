Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison' for a second time after breaching licence conditions

Baby P's mother 'recalled to prison just two years after release' for breaching licence conditions. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The mother of 'Baby P' has been "recalled to prison" after just two years for breaching her licence conditions, it's been claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The toddler, who became widely known as 'Baby P', died in 2007 in a shocking child abuse case that transfixed the nation.

17-month-old 'Baby P', real name Peter Connelly, was discovered badly injured at his mother's Tottenham home, later dying in hospital.

Now, it's been revealed that his mother Tracey Connelly has breached her licence conditions just two years after being released from prison.

Tracey Connelly was handed a life sentence with a minimum of five years in 2009 after allowing her partner, Steven Barker, and his brother, Jason Owen, to torture his stepson to death.

The youngster was found to have received more than 50 injuries at the hand of Barker, as the court hear how Connelly sat by and did not intervene - ultimately leading to the death of the child.

The mother of 'Baby P' has been "recalled to prison" after just two years for breaching her licence conditions, it's been claimed. Picture: handout

The mother had previously been let out on license in 2013, but was recalled to prison in 2015 after she was found to be selling nude photos online - a breach of her parole conditions.

After being locked up for a second time, Connelly was re-released from prison in July 2022.

Now, it's been claimed a further break of licensing conditions means she has been returned behind bars.

Aaccording to the Mail Online, a HM Prison and Probation Service spokesperson said: "Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and we do not hesitate to recall them to prison if they break the rules."

Read more: Baby P's mum Tracey Connelly freed from prison after 13 years

Read more: Baby P's mother 'fears prison attack and asked for more protection' weeks before release

Connelly was subject to more than 20 licence conditions following her release.

The toddler, who became widely known as 'Baby P', died in 2007 in a shocking child abuse case that transfixed the nation. Picture: handout

These include living at a specified address, wearing an electronic tag, adhering to a curfew and having to disclose her relationships.

After being recalled to prison in 2015, the Parole Board considered Connelly's case for a third time in 2019, following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, but refused to either release her or move her to an open prison.

And later, in 2020, she lost a further appeal against the latest Parole Board decision not to release her.

It wasn't until July 2022 that Connelly was eventually released for a second time.

It follows the news Steven Barker, who tortured his stepson 'Baby P' to death, could see him freed from prison in a matter of months if successful.

Tracey Connelly’s cruelty towards her son, baby Peter, was pure evil.



The decision to release her demonstrates why the parole board needs a fundamental overhaul – including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders – so that it serves and protects the public. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 5, 2022

At the time of Connelly's release, then-Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, said: "Tracey Connelly’s cruelty towards her son, baby Peter, was pure evil.

Adding: "The decision to release her demonstrates why the parole board needs a fundamental overhaul – including a ministerial check for the most serious offenders – so that it serves and protects the public."