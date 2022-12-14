Back to the Future Musical star hopes for 'Christmas miracle' as she asks Twitter to trace mystery 'Irish guy on crutches'

14 December 2022, 18:15

The actress took to Twitter to find her potential festive romance
The actress took to Twitter to find her potential festive romance. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle DeWolfe

A star from Back to the Future The Musical has taken to Twitter for help with what she describes as a "Christmas miracle romance moment" after meeting a mystery man on a London to Peterborough train.

Katharine Pearson, who stars as Marty McFly's mother in the West End musical, tweeted for help in finding the mystery "Irish guy on crutches" she had a conversation with whilst onboard.

The hunt for the mystery man rapidly escalated, with her off-the-cuff tweet soon receiving 14,400 likes and hundreds of responses from fans and social media users.

Pearson wrote: "If you were the Irish guy on crutches who works in *biochem?* in Stevenage who was on the Peterborough train from Finsbury Park this morning it was lovely to meet you and I should've asked for your name and number so I could live out my Christmas miracle romance moment ha ha help."

Paired with a picture of a snow dusted Finsbury Park station, users began recounting their own stories of Christmas miracle romances.

Twitter users took differing responses to her plea
Twitter users took differing responses to her plea. Picture: Instagram

One Twitter user, @katemarlais, wrote: "This is the new Richard Curtis film synopsis, right?"

Among the deluge of replies, TV presenter Gaby Roslin said: "Well? Did you find him? @EmmaKennedy needs to get on this".

Highlighting the fact she wasn't a "predator", the musical theatre actress said she loved hearing people's weird and wonderful tales of romance.

Pearson later responded to the hundreds of comments with a simple message: "You're all brilliantly bonkers and I admire your belief in Christmas miracles."

She added: "It’s been lovely hearing how so many of you met your partners on public transport."

As for whether she found her Irish Christmas miracle? It appears not, as an update on Wednesday lunchtime revealed.

