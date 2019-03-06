Advert Banned From Tube Because It Shows Bacon, Butter And Eggs

Bacon, butter and eggs removed from the advert. Picture: Farmdrop

An advert has been banned from the London Underground because it pictured bacon, butter, eggs and jam, an online supermarket said.

Farmdrop submitted a photograph which included images of the meat, dairy products and spread.

Transport for London said it was up to advertisers to make sure any items featured were "high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS)-compliant".

This follows TfL's ban on all junk food advertising.

Foods found to be high in fat, sugar and salt are now not allowed to feature in advertisements on public transport.

Farmdrop boss Ben Pugh said: "Our ad was a mixture of balanced wholefoods, while McDonald's Happy Meals and chicken burgers are HFSS-compliant under these rules. It's crazy.

"We support the [TfL junk food] ban, but it's being handled very unjustly."

TfL said: "Our advertising policy requires brands to demonstrate that any food or drink products featured in advertisements running on our network are not high in fat, sugar and salt, unless they have been granted an exception.

"In this case, Farmdrop chose not to apply for an exception and our advertising agent worked with them to amend the advertisement."