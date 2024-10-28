Bad Bunny backs Kamala Harris after comments made about Puerto Rican people at Trump rally

Bad Bunny endorses Kamala Harris following comments made about Puerto Rican people. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny has backed Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris after comments were made at a Donald Trump rally.

Donald Trump hosted a rally at New York's Madison Square Garden Sunday and hosted speakers such as as Tony Hinchcliffe, a stand-up comic.

He said: "I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now.

"I think it's called Puerto Rico."

Hinchcliffe has often made lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and black people, all key constituencies in the election just nine days away.

Shortly after the comments were made, the music megastar endorsed the Harris campaign by sharing a video on his Instagram story of the Democrat hopeful appealling to Puerto Rican voters.

His joke was immediately criticised by Ms Harris' campaign as it competes with Mr Trump to win over Puerto Rican communities in Pennsylvania and other swing states.

The normally pugnacious Trump campaign took the rare step of distancing itself from Mr Hinchcliffe.

"This joke does not reflect the views of president Trump or the campaign," senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

But other speakers also made incendiary comments.

Other speakers also made incendiary comments . Picture: Alamy

'The Antichrist'

Mr Trump's childhood friend David Rem referred to Ms Harris as "the Antichrist" and "the devil."

Businessman Grant Cardone told the crowd that Harris "and her pimp handlers will destroy our country."

The marquee event reflected the former president's tone throughout his third White House campaign.

Though he refrained from doing so, Mr Trump often tears into Ms Harris in offensive and personal terms himself, questioning in recent weeks her mental stability and her intelligence as well as calling her "lazy," long a racist trope used against Black people.

The event was a surreal spectacle that included former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, TV psychologist Dr Phil McGraw, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, politicians including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Congressman Byron Donalds, fellow Republican Elise Stefanik, and an artist who painted a picture of Mr Trump hugging the Empire State Building.

That was all before Mr Trump was to take the stage, running more than two hours late.

After being introduced by his wife, Melania Trump, in a rare public appearance, the former president began by asking the same questions he's asked at the start of every recent rally: "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" The crowd responded with a resounding "No!"

Mr Trump said on Sunday added a new proposal to his list of tax cuts aimed at winning over older adults and blue-collar workers, which already includes vows to end taxes on Social Security benefits, tips and overtime pay: A tax credit for family caregivers.

This comes after Ms Harris has talked about the "sandwich generation" of adults caring for ageing parents while raising their children at the same time.

Ms Harris has proposed federal funding to cover home care costs for older Americans.

Trump supporters line up on 33rd Street as they await entry into Madison Square Garden. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump otherwise repeated familiar lines about foreign policy and immigration, calling for the death penalty for any migrant who kills a US citizen and saying that the day he takes office, "The migrant invasion of our country ends."

As Mr Trump's remarks came up on an hour, some of the crowd began trickling out of the venue.

The world's richest person, Tesla CEO and tech mogul Elon Musk, was a prominent part of Mr Trump's closing campaign message.

Mr Musk, who also owns social media platform X, formerly Twitter, introduced the former president's wife to the New York stage, as Mr Trump praised Mr Musk, as "a genius" and "special."