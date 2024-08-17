Bake Off star Paul Hollywood defends wife after "unforgivable" criticism amid Kent pub row

Paul Hollywood said criticism of his wife and her family is "unforgivable". Picture: Facebook & Alamy

By Will Conroy

Paul Hollywood said criticism of his wife and her family is "unforgivable" after they were granted permission to turn their Kent pub into a house.

Landlady Melissa Hollywood, who is married to the Great British Bake Off judge, reportedly said her family are planning on closing the Grade-II listed Chequers Inn in Smarden at the end of August due to declining trade.

She is understood to have been criticised after being granted permission to turn the 600-year-old property into a home by Ashford Borough Council's planning committee.

Melissa Hollywood was granted permission to turn the 600-year-old property into a home. Picture: Facebook

Residents and Smarden Parish Council opposed the request as they feared the loss of the pub at the "heart of the village" would "conflict with the aims of promoting the economy", planning documents said.

"The vindictiveness from the locals towards the family who have been here 18 years is unforgivable," Hollywood told the BBC.

Following the council planning meeting, Hollywood said his wife's family wanted to sell the pub as a business but the offers they received were unrealistic.

Hollywood said the business was failing even though tens of thousands had been spent on a renovation. Picture: PA

"If the villagers themselves want to get their act together and put a bid in and buy it, that's fine," he said.

"At the end of the month it's earmarked to close because they cannot sustain the money that's coming in because there's no money coming in."

Hollywood said the business was failing even though tens of thousands had been spent on a renovation and new car park.

"I'm going to have to step in and help them out, personally, but I'm not a charity," the 58-year-old said.

"I have given a substantial amount of money to turn it into what it is now. It is a beautiful pub but it is a business that is losing money."