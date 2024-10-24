Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral

Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles has submitted plans to hold weddings at Balmoral, the royal family's Scottish residence.

The King wants to convert the Queen's building, which is close to the main castle, into a wedding venue.

Charles has applied to the local council for permission to hold “weddings, dinners, meetings and other events” there.

Rules for holding weddings in Scotland are more lax than in the rest of the UK. Venues do not need a licence, which is provided by the officiant themselves.

Charles has increasingly opened up Balmoral to visitors since coming to the throne two years ago.

The castle, acquired by the royal family in the mid-19th century, costs around £3 million to run each year - a third of which goes on wages.

King Charles in Samoa on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Some 75,000 people help offset that each year by visiting the castle, paying a total of around £500,000 them for tickets.

This summer, an extra tour went on sale to show visitors through the heart of the castle, with tickets selling for £100 a head. Those who wanted afternoon tea paid an extra £50.

Despite the high price of a ticket, the tour sold out within 24 hours.

A further tour has also gone on sale for November and December, including a seven-course locally-sourced meal with wine pairings, for £250.

Charles was given permission last year to extend and make alterations to the Queen's building, originally built in the 1980s.

The building is currently used largely as a function room for staff - but the new plans submitted will increase capacity from 250 to 277 on the inside and from 40 to 144 on the outside.

The Queen’s building part of the premises may be used for "weddings, dinners, meetings and associated events," the planning application to Aberdeenshire Council reads.

"These events may involve live performances and dancing where alcohol may be sold up to 12.30am," Charles' team adds.

The Queen died at Balmoral in 2022. Picture: Getty

The application says that no one would be disturbed by any music playing at the wedding, given Balmoral's remoteness. It also says that the music will be kept at a "low level".

Staff will be "trained and supervised to ensure that no alcohol will be sold to children or young persons”.

The royals have owned Balmoral for 176 years, after Queen Victoria bought the lease for the 50,000 acre estate.

The castle was rebuilt by 1855. Balmoral was thought to be the favourite residence of Queen Elizabeth II, and she died there in 2022.