Push to ban fireworks louder than a lawnmower because they cause sleepless nights and scare pets

17 October 2024, 18:39

London, UK. 4 November 2023. A spectacular fireworks display in Wimbledon, south west London on Bonfire Night. Credit amer ghazzal/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 4 November 2023. A spectacular fireworks display in Wimbledon, south west London on Bonfire Night. Credit amer ghazzal/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Labour MP is pushing to ban fireworks that are louder than a lawnmower because they disturb people's sleep and scare pets.

Sarah Owen, a former shadow minister, said that "change to firework law is long-overdue."

She brought a Private Member's bill that would mean that only fireworks of 90 decibels or below - around the volume of a lawnmower - can be sold.

Currently fireworks can be as loud as 120 decibels.

Ms Owen, the MP for Luton North, also wants to restrict the kind of fireworks that ordinary members of the public can buy.

Some people bemoan the loud disruption and anti-social behaviour that often comes with fireworks around Bonfire Night.

Sarah Owen
Sarah Owen. Picture: Alamy

Ms Owen would also limit the sales of fireworks to specialist shops all year round. Currently people can buy fireworks from supermarkets in the lead-up to specific dates, such as Bonfire Night and Diwali.

She said: "Though better enforcement of existing law is needed, it is not right that extremely loud rockets and firework fountains can be purchased all year round by the public.

"I have received hundreds of letters and emails from concerned residents, frankly fed up of having their sleep and lives endlessly disrupted.

"Loud fireworks are also a huge cause of stress for pets, and can be distressing people with PTSD, bringing back painful or traumatic memories. It's time to tighten the rules.

"I look forward to working with animal welfare and veterans charities, as well as MPs from across Parliament, in getting this crucial change through."

Pets are often scared of fireworks
Pets are often scared of fireworks. Picture: Alamy

A prominent animal rights group welcomed the bill, which is due to be debated on January 17 next year.

David Bowles, head of public affairs at the RSPCA, said: "With Bonfire Night approaching, we know many people will be getting excited by fireworks.

"But it's important they are used responsibly, and consider animal welfare.

"Our legislative framework in this area is long due an update, so it's really welcome to see this being looked at via a Private Members' Bill."

Private Members' bills are introduced by MPs and Lords who are not government ministers.

"Only a minority of Private Members' bills become law but, by creating publicity around an issue, they may affect legislation indirectly," according to the Parliament website.

Ms Owen, 41, was a shadow minister from December 2021-November 2023. She resigned from Labour's front bench in protest over its Gaza policy.

