"Have fun ... look after your mates", St John Ambulance braces for bank holiday partying

"Have fun ... look after your mates", St John's Ambulance braces for bank holiday partying. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

Thousands of volunteers from St John Ambulance are gearing up to provide medical assistance at 180 events this bank holiday weekend, as the charity asks the public to "have fun but look after your mates".

St John's Ambulance has thousands of volunteers and young cadets on standby for the. Picture: Alamy

Warm weather and sunny spells are forecast for the extended weekend, with events including Manchester's Pride Parade and Notting Hill Carnival set to benefit from the heat.

St John Ambulance is advising party-goers to stick together with friends when out, arrange a meeting point in the case of phone batteries dying, and "pace yourself" when it comes to drinking alcohol.

They also say that if you suspect you or a friend have been spiked to alert event staff and the police, before calling 999 - especially if there is a loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties or abnormal/impaired vision.

This Bank Holiday "have fun but look after your mates” says leading first aid charity. Picture: St John Ambulance

Freya Demby who is representing St John at Manchester Pride’s parade, and volunteering at the celebrations this weekend said: “The last thing you want to think about is something going wrong on your night out, but it’s really important to make sure you’re prepared in case the worst does happen.

“We’ve all been there, and our volunteers are trained to know what to do and will always be there to help you. But please do look after your mates if you are out drinking this weekend, so you can carry on creating the best memories and enjoying your night as you planned to.”

Notting Hill carnival is set to take this this weekend for the first time since 2019, and normally has an attendance of around two million people. Picture: Alamy

Notting Hill Carnival is set to take place on the streets of West London for the first time since 2019.

The event known for its music, food and parades celebrates Caribbean culture and usually has an attendance of around two million people.

However, after the 2019 carnival, the Metropolitan Police spoke of how a "small number of people attempted to ruin the event by bringing dangerous weapons with them".

A total of 353 arrests were made over the 2019 carnival, with 34 arrests made for possession of offensive weapons and 14 for common assault.

This year, St John Ambulance is also advising the public to plan a route home if trains or buses are not running.

Read more: Energy bills to skyrocket after price cap hikes to more than £3,500 a year - as Ofgem calls on next PM to take action

Read more: Liverpool's kids can get a gun 'in just 15 minutes', ex-drug dealer tells LBC

A bus strike is taking place in London during the weekend, which will affect the bus routes running close by to Notting Hill Carnival.

TfL says the strike should not severely disrupt the carnival, but that travellers should check services before they travel and leave more time for journeys.