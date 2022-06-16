Breaking News

Bank of England hikes interest rates for a fifth time to 1.25%

16 June 2022, 12:04 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 13:02

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.25%
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.25% for the fifth time in a row. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.25% for the fifth time in a row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday, the Bank of England's monetary policy committee announced interest rates are rising by 0.25% from 1% to 1.25%.

Interest rates are now at their highest level since January 2009.

The central bank said governor Andrew Bailey, Ben Broadbent, Jon Cunliffe, Huw Pill, Dave Ramsden and Silvana Tenreyro backed a quarter point rise, but that three members, Jonathan Haskel, Catherine Mann and Michael Saunders, voted for a larger increase, to 1.5%.

The hike may affect homeowners by increasing the interest rates on mortgages with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis predicting people with variable rate mortgages will have to pay £12 more a month for each £100,000 they have borrowed.

It comes as the UK grapples with the cost of living crisis which has seen fuel and energy prices soar.

Central projections in the May Monetary Policy Report forecast the UK's GDP growth was expected to slow sharply over the first half of the period.

Read more: Apple court battle could bring huge payout for 25 million iPhone users in UK

In minutes of the latest decision, the Bank said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is now expected to peak above 11% in October.

The Bank said: "CPI inflation is expected to be over 9% during the next few months and to rise to slightly above 11% in October.

"The increase in October reflects higher projected household energy prices following a prospective additional large increase in the Ofgem price cap.

"In the MPC's latest forecasts in May, upward pressure on CPI inflation was expected to dissipate over time.

"In the main, this reflected the stabilisation of the prices of commodities, albeit at elevated levels, and other tradable goods.

"It also reflected the combined impact of weaker real incomes and tighter monetary policy on domestic demand. Monetary policy is also acting to ensure that longer-term inflation expectations are anchored at the 2% target."

Read more: James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

The Bank's MPC - which sets interest rates - said: "Global inflationary pressures have intensified sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This has led to a material deterioration in the outlook for world and UK GDP growth."

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) also cautioned over the impact of the rate rise on businesses.

David Bharier, head of research at the BCC, said: "While expected, the decision to raise the interest rate will add further concern to businesses amid a weakened economic outlook, soaring cost pressures, and labour shortages.

"The increase signals the Bank's intention to tackle inflation but businesses have been raising the alarm about spiralling prices since the start of 2021 and a higher interest rate is unlikely to address many of the global causes of this.

"The increase could impact smaller businesses who may be reliant on banking or overdraft facilities, for instance, those buying goods in bulk in an attempt to offset raw material shortages."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The rail strikes will cause mass disruption

Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

Police shoot man after two officers 'seriously injured' in major incident

Man shot and two officers 'seriously injured' during major incident in Scunthorpe

Next season's Premier League fixtures have been released

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule in full

Lord Geidt resigned after being put in an ‘odious position’ by the prime minister, according to his resignation letter

PM's ethics chief quit after being put in 'odious' position on ministerial code

Meghan's message to Grenfell volunteers

Meghan makes "thoughtful" phone call to Grenfell volunteers

Kevin Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of se

Kevin Spacey set to 'strenuously deny' sex charges as he is released on bail

The man lifted his car with a forklift

Man uses forklift to stop would-be thief stealing his car in Australia

A French report has drawn parallels between the Champions League final and the Hillsborough disaster

Hillsborough tragedy linked to heavy-handed policing of Paris final, report reveals

Ghislaine Maxwell asks to serve just four years in jail

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court for sentence of just four years for child sex crimes

A consumer champion has launched a more than £750 million legal claim against Apple

Apple court battle could bring huge payout for 25 million iPhone users in UK

People enjoyed soaring temperatures this week, and the mercury is set to reach 34C tomorrow

Roads melted in scorching weather as UK set for 34C heat on Friday

Dominic Raab refused to put his reputation on the line to guarantee at least one migrant will have been deported to Rwanda by the end of the year

'No migrants in Rwanda by Christmas': Raab won't guarantee when first refugee may land

Dominic Raab has announced three 'rape courts', including at Leeds Crown Court

Three new 'rape courts' trialled by Govt to tackle plummeting conviction rates

The Met Police have released an e-fit of the suspect

Detectives hunt suspect in string of '22 linked sexual assaults' in East London

The Duke of Cambridge has shared a sweet fact about his daughter Charlotte

Prince William shares sweet fact about Charlotte during England football team visit

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil

Suspect admits killing Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in Amazon and leads police to bodies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Zelensky meets European leaders

European leaders denounce brutality of Russian invasion during visit to Kyiv
Nicosia

Cyprus trial of Briton accused of murdering his wife is delayed until September
A signpost for Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to launch task force to combat online abuse and harassment
Robert Habeck

German vice chancellor calls for users to ration gas as Russia cuts supply
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial

Nipsey Hussle’s last moments described as murder trial gets under way
French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland

French, German and Italian leaders visit Kyiv to show support
An undated family handout photo of David Hunter, 74, and Janice Hunter, 75

Cyprus trial of UK man accused of murdering sick wife starts

Bill Cosby pictured in 2018

Cosby lawyer urges jurors to consider only proof from trial

Academy Award-winning actress-comedian Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique and Netflix settle after she accuses streaming giant of discrimination

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris
UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London