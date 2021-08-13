Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Banksy confirms he was behind street art in Suffolk and Norfolk
13 August 2021, 22:02
Banksy has confirmed that 10 pieces of street art along the East Anglian coast were created by him during a "spraycation".
The secretive artist confirmed the creations dotted around Norfolk and Suffolk were his own in a video on Instagram on Friday.
The clip shows Banksy - who wore a hoodie to cover his identity - working on the designs across the east coast, which he has dubbed A Great British Spraycation.
People flocked to see the pieces that began appearing a week ago in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer, in Norfolk; and Lowestoft and Oulton Broad in Suffolk.
There was a lot of speculation that the designs were created by Banksy himself, but the unknown artist stayed silent until now.
Among his latest murals are a rat sitting on a deckchair with a glass under an umbrella, a grabbing machine situated above a bench, and one of a seagull on the side of a building.
Another, in Nicholas Everitt Park, shows three children standing in a boat which appears to have been fashioned out of a piece of scrap metal.
However, the metal parts have since been removed.
Above the artwork it reads: "We're all in the same boat."
Banksy's real name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of speculation.
Earlier this year, the internationally-acclaimed artist raised more than £16 million for health projects with the auction of a painting offering an "image of hope".
Game Changer, which appeared at Southampton Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic, was auctioned for £16.7 million.
The reproduction of his work remains at the hospital.
The pseudonymous artist and political activist also worked on a statue in King's Lynn recently, putting an ice cream in its hand while making a tongue appear from its mouth.
He also depicted a musician playing an instrument above a bus stop, while two people dance beside him.
Banksy also wrote "Go Big Or Go Home" on the side of a small building in Merrivale Model Village.