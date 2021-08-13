Banksy confirms he was behind street art in Suffolk and Norfolk

13 August 2021, 22:02

The artwork appeared last week.
Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Banksy has confirmed that 10 pieces of street art along the East Anglian coast were created by him during a "spraycation".

The secretive artist confirmed the creations dotted around Norfolk and Suffolk were his own in a video on Instagram on Friday.

The clip shows Banksy - who wore a hoodie to cover his identity - working on the designs across the east coast, which he has dubbed A Great British Spraycation.

People flocked to see the pieces that began appearing a week ago in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer, in Norfolk; and Lowestoft and Oulton Broad in Suffolk.

There was a lot of speculation that the designs were created by Banksy himself, but the unknown artist stayed silent until now.

Among his latest murals are a rat sitting on a deckchair with a glass under an umbrella, a grabbing machine situated above a bench, and one of a seagull on the side of a building.

Another, in Nicholas Everitt Park, shows three children standing in a boat which appears to have been fashioned out of a piece of scrap metal.

However, the metal parts have since been removed.

Above the artwork it reads: "We're all in the same boat."

Banksy's real name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of speculation.

Earlier this year, the internationally-acclaimed artist raised more than £16 million for health projects with the auction of a painting offering an "image of hope".

One of Banksy's creations in Lowestoft.
Picture: Alamy

Game Changer, which appeared at Southampton Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic, was auctioned for £16.7 million.

The reproduction of his work remains at the hospital.

The pseudonymous artist and political activist also worked on a statue in King's Lynn recently, putting an ice cream in its hand while making a tongue appear from its mouth.

He also depicted a musician playing an instrument above a bus stop, while two people dance beside him.

Banksy also wrote "Go Big Or Go Home" on the side of a small building in Merrivale Model Village.

Painted on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way, Lowestoft, opposite the railway station, depicts a large seagull hovering above a skip filled with pieces of wood which are made to resemble chips.
Picture: Alamy

