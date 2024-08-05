Banksy confirms mystery new artwork in south west London as fans try to work out meaning

5 August 2024, 18:25 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 19:05

Banksy's new artwork in south-West London
Banksy's new artwork in south-West London. Picture: PA Media

By Charlie Duffield

Banksy has revealed a new artwork in London featuring a goat perched on top of a wall.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new piece by the street artist, whose identity is not known, has appeared near Kew Bridge in Richmond.

It features rocks falling down below it and a CCTV camera pointed at it.

The creation's been posted on the elusive artist's Instagram account without a caption - leaving it open to interpretation.

One person commented: "The goat represents the human race on the precipice 'of the edge of extinction', the jump is not important better to take a few step backwards."

Another added: "Banksy is officially the GOAT."

Someone else wrote: "The camera is looking at the falling rocks, rather than what's causing them to fall. Goats are adapted to climbing on narrow ledge, so it isn't in danger, but the camera's view doesn't give the full picture.

"So I'd guess that it's referencing the need to understand that news needs context before forming an opinion."

Read More: England cricket legend Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

Read More: Keir Starmer's new 'standing army' of specialist police to tackle riots as he vows to 'ramp up' response

The work follows a migrant boat created by Banksy, which was crowdsurfed at Glastonbury in June, during performances by Bristol indie punk band Idles and rapper Little Simz.

It was described by then-home secretary James Cleverly as "trivialising" small boats crossings and "vile", but the artist responded saying his reaction was a "a bit over the top".

The Bristol artist said it was the real boat he funded being detained by Italian authorities, after it had rescued unaccompanied children at sea, that he deemed "vile and unacceptable".

The last time the artist painted in the capital was in Finsbury Park, when he spray-painted a wall green.

It was behind a cut-back tree which looked like foliage, featuring a stencil of a person holding a sprayer close to it.

Banksy is known worldwide for his trademark art in public spaces, including on walls in London, Brighton, Bristol and on the West Bank barrier separating Israelis and Palestinians.

Famous fans of his art include Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Christina Aguilera.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens

FTSE 100 plunges to its lowest since April amid turmoil for global markets

A man in red trunks lies face down on a sandy beach

Life goes on as region teeters on the edge of all-out war

A Fidelity Investments logo

Online trading brokerages appear to go dark during huge market sell-off

Man in front of a monitoring screen

Wall Street tumbles as fears about slowing US economy worsen

Gary from Harlow, Essex tells Tom Swarbrick he drove to Middlesbrough to take part in riots

'I drove from Essex to Middlesbrough’ to attend far-Right riot to 'protect England', caller makes astonishing admission

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Head shot of man with sunglasses and riding hat

Snoop Dogg explodes on to the Olympics’ global stage

Olympics swimmer Luana Alonso removed from athletes village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Athletes' Village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Simone Biles ends her Olympic journey with three golds and one silver.

Simone Biles 'hits out' at crowd after shock error costs Olympic medal

Keir Starmer has unveiled a new 'standing army' to combat the riots

Keir Starmer's new 'standing army' of specialist police to tackle riots as he vows to 'ramp up' response

Sir Mark was quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley bizarrely grabs journalist's microphone after being quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

The icon for the video sharing TikTok app

TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature amid online addiction concerns

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk claims 'civil war' is inevitable following widespread riots

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Trinh Van Quyet is led away

Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to 21 years for defrauding stockholders

Labour's Sarah Edwards claimed the people of Tamworth 'want their hotel back' just days before a far-right mob descended on it.

Tamworth MP highlighted migrant hotel in Parliament days before 'far-right' riot erupted

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistani activists, chant slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Protesters rally against removal of semi-autonomy in Pakistan-held Kashmir

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Four countries now warn citizens against travel to the UK amid riots and 'violence of dangerous proportions'
Hurricane Debby approaching Florida

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos
Simon Robinson

Brit, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal mysteriously goes dark before his flight home
A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges as world markets react to US economy fears

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestants as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row
The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's prime minister flees country as protesters storm palace - as nearly 100 killed in deadly clashes
Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close

Closing time for Manchester's first alcohol-free bar due to Britain's drinking "mindset"

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit