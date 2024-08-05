Banksy confirms mystery new artwork in south west London as fans try to work out meaning

Banksy's new artwork in south-West London. Picture: PA Media

By Charlie Duffield

Banksy has revealed a new artwork in London featuring a goat perched on top of a wall.

The new piece by the street artist, whose identity is not known, has appeared near Kew Bridge in Richmond.

It features rocks falling down below it and a CCTV camera pointed at it.

The creation's been posted on the elusive artist's Instagram account without a caption - leaving it open to interpretation.

One person commented: "The goat represents the human race on the precipice 'of the edge of extinction', the jump is not important better to take a few step backwards."

Another added: "Banksy is officially the GOAT."

Someone else wrote: "The camera is looking at the falling rocks, rather than what's causing them to fall. Goats are adapted to climbing on narrow ledge, so it isn't in danger, but the camera's view doesn't give the full picture.

"So I'd guess that it's referencing the need to understand that news needs context before forming an opinion."

The work follows a migrant boat created by Banksy, which was crowdsurfed at Glastonbury in June, during performances by Bristol indie punk band Idles and rapper Little Simz.

It was described by then-home secretary James Cleverly as "trivialising" small boats crossings and "vile", but the artist responded saying his reaction was a "a bit over the top".

The Bristol artist said it was the real boat he funded being detained by Italian authorities, after it had rescued unaccompanied children at sea, that he deemed "vile and unacceptable".

The last time the artist painted in the capital was in Finsbury Park, when he spray-painted a wall green.

It was behind a cut-back tree which looked like foliage, featuring a stencil of a person holding a sprayer close to it.

Banksy is known worldwide for his trademark art in public spaces, including on walls in London, Brighton, Bristol and on the West Bank barrier separating Israelis and Palestinians.

Famous fans of his art include Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Christina Aguilera.