Banksy-style artwork of sneezing woman spotted in Bristol

The Banksy style artwork has yet to be commented on by the artist. Picture: Sam Cook

By Joe Cook

A suspected piece of Banksy graffiti has been spotted on one of the steepest streets in the country, in his home city of Bristol.

The street art has appeared on the side of a house on Vale Street, in Totterdown and has already drawn a small crowd.

The humorous graffiti features a woman sneezing with such force that her false teeth are seen flying across the wall.

A piece of transparent acrylic has now been fitted around the artwork to protect the piece.

While it has not yet been authenticated as a Banksy, it is in the style of the elusive anonymous artist.

Most Banksy pieces are authenticated via posts on his Instagram account and all eyes are now on the artists’ social media.

Local resident Ollie, who lives on Vale Street, told LBC he hopes the piece stays, regardless of whether it is confirmed as a Banksy.

“I would like to see it kept here, but the nature of graffiti is it is probably going to get targeted here tonight or tomorrow,” he explained.

Similarly, Tom, who cycled up the steep hill to view the piece, told LBC: “I’m hoping it stays for the public to see.”

“It would be great if it is respected and people are able to come and have a look at it and enjoy it.”

All eyes are on Banksy's Instagram page, where he normally confirms works that he has created. Picture: Instagram/Banksy

On Wednesday, a metal monolith appeared at the top of Glastonbury Tor, featuring a small Banksy-esque mouse and the words 'Not Banksy'.

After walkers spotted the structure, the National Trust, who look after the site, warned: “Glastonbury Tor is a Scheduled Ancient Monument and any actions like this may have caused damage to this fragile site and may encourage others to do the same.

"To prevent the risk of damaging important sites, we insist that anybody who wishes to put something on our land must always contact us first.”

Some more pictures of the #notbanksy badly installed Monolith on Glastonbury Tor this morning. pic.twitter.com/CJDccHfgyC — Michelle (@Glastomichelle) December 9, 2020

Many of Banksy's murals have also been lifted from walls and sold, with Kissing Coppers - an image of two male police officers in an embrace on the side of a Brighton pub - selling for £350,000 in 2011.

In October, Banksy confirmed that a piece showing a little girl hula hooping on a street corner in Nottingham was his work.

Within hours the council had rushed to protect the piece by placing clear plastic sheeting over it, although vandals spray painted over the plastic multiple times within days.

The artwork in Nottingham was confirmed as a work of street artist Banksy. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

Meanwhile, in July a coronavirus-inspired Banksy artwork appeared on a London Tube train.

A series of rats were stencilled around a carriage wearing face masks, sneezing or clutching hand sanitiser in a piece named If You Don't Mask, You Don't Get.

Transport for London swiftly removed the piece in line with its anti-graffiti policy, but said: "We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings.

This summer, Banksy used the sale of his artworks to finance a 30-metre motor yacht to rescue migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean into Europe.

Named after 17th century French anarchist Louise Michel, it features Banksy artwork on its exterior.

The artist also gifted an artwork to Southampton General Hospital in May, thanking NHS staff for their work.

Banksy left a note for hospital workers, saying: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white."