Barbara Windsor Calls On Boris Johnson To Fix Dementia Care

28 August 2019, 12:12

Eastenders star Dame Barbara Windsor has called on Boris Johnson to "sort out" dementia care as she prepares to deliver an open letter to 10 Downing Street.

The 82-year old, best known as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

She plans to hand in the Alzheimer’s Society letter with her husband on September 2 and urges people to sign it. So far it has been signed by over 50,000 people.

She said: “My heart goes out to the many, many people who are really struggling to get the care they so desperately need."

Barbara Windsor's husband, Scott Mitchell has been meeting those affected by dementia and has called on politicians to fix the “social care crisis”, calling it a “disgrace”.

Dame Barbara Windsor who has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "sort out" dementia care as she prepares to make a rare public appearance - delivering an open letter to 10 Downing Street.
Dame Barbara Windsor who has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "sort out" dementia care as she prepares to make a rare public appearance - delivering an open letter to 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

In a new video, he says: “It really seems this is the disease of punishment. Not only do people have to live with it and go through the terror and horror – and their loved ones caring for them do too, but on top of that they’ll say ‘ Let’s make it a bit more difficult.'"

Mr Windsor said: “I genuinely feel for the people that have to give up their jobs and sell their homes, selling their parents’ homes that they have worked all their lives for.

“And you do wonder, how did we get here? How did we get to a situation where there is so much disregard for people?

“The conversation is getting much louder, and much broader, and they can’t ignore it. They can’t ignore what’s going on. It’s a disgrace."

