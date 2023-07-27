Shocking moment brawl breaks out between two women in Barbie screening

A fight broke out at a cinema in Kent. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Footage shared online has shown the moment a brawl broke out between two women during a screening of Barbie.

Film fans heading to see Barbie at an Odeon in Maidstone, Kent, over the weekend got a taste of the action up close and personal after a row erupted between two cinema-goers.

The women, believed to be parents, confronted each other in the packed room, exchanging insults and pushing one another.

The argument continued to escalate before one woman slapped the other in the face.

Women brawl in Maidstone movie theatre during showing of Barbie

The Barbie screening had to be briefly paused while staff dealt with the altercation, with both women understood to have been kicked out.

Reacting to the footage shared on TikTok, one person said: "Love the lady grabbing the popcorn."

Another person commented: "This looks better than the movie."

A witness claimed that the pair clashed after one of the women’s children got in without a ticket.

"We all got a refund and free ticket for another movie," they told KentOnline.

Police said they were called at 6.50pm to reports of the incident.

"The suspect left the premises following the incident and an investigation is underway into the circumstances," a spokesman said.

A spokesman for Odeon said: "This is a police matter and we cannot comment any further at this time."

Witnesses and anyone with information should call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/133833/23.