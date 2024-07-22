Six people - including two children - die after horror crash between car and motorbike

The collision - involving two vehicles - happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Six people - including two children - have died after a car and a motorbike crashed in West Yorkshire.

The collision happened on the A61 Barnsley Road between Barnsley, and Wakefield.

Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3:54pm.

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, a male and female, were confirmed dead at the scene.

A man and a women, and two children, both female, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.

Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain closed for some time as the investigation continues.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is urged to contact West Yorkshire police.