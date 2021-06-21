Bartender hands women a disguised 'rescue note' to save them from a 'creep' in US bar

The bartender receiving widespread praise for his actions. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A bartender has been hailed for rescuing two women from a "creep" in a bar with a note disguised as a receipt.

One of the women, named as Trinity Allie, posted about the incident on Twitter, with the bartender receiving widespread praise for his actions.

Ms Allie and her friend had reportedly been drinking at a bar in Tampa, Florida, when the staff member subtly offered to step in by passing over the note.

The note read: "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He is giving me the creeps."

This man was harrassssing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs pic.twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl — trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

Ms Allie wrote, alongside a photo: "This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs."

She said she asked the bartender to pose for the photo after the man had left "just to show my appreciation".

She added: "He ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said "you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested" & the dude said "that was a little aggressive" and he said "well ur aggresssively [sic] hitting on them & you need to leave.""

One person replied: "Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts."

According to reports, the bartender's name is Max Gutierrez, and he works at a St Petersburg bar called No Vacancy.

He also appeared to reply to the original tweet, saying: "Hey that's me! Lol Fun update, the guy I kicked out Sunday night came back to the bar JUST NOW for a beer, told him I wouldn't serve him."