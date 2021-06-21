Bartender hands women a disguised 'rescue note' to save them from a 'creep' in US bar

21 June 2021, 11:18

The bartender receiving widespread praise for his actions
The bartender receiving widespread praise for his actions. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A bartender has been hailed for rescuing two women from a "creep" in a bar with a note disguised as a receipt.

One of the women, named as Trinity Allie, posted about the incident on Twitter, with the bartender receiving widespread praise for his actions.

Ms Allie and her friend had reportedly been drinking at a bar in Tampa, Florida, when the staff member subtly offered to step in by passing over the note.

The note read: "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He is giving me the creeps."

Ms Allie wrote, alongside a photo: "This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs."

She said she asked the bartender to pose for the photo after the man had left "just to show my appreciation".

She added: "He ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said "you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested" & the dude said "that was a little aggressive" and he said "well ur aggresssively [sic] hitting on them & you need to leave.""

One person replied: "Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts."

According to reports, the bartender's name is Max Gutierrez, and he works at a St Petersburg bar called No Vacancy.

He also appeared to reply to the original tweet, saying: "Hey that's me! Lol Fun update, the guy I kicked out Sunday night came back to the bar JUST NOW for a beer, told him I wouldn't serve him."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman casts her vote during regional elections in Marseille

Macron and Le Pen’s parties stumble in French regional elections
Nathan Oloyowang, 22, had just been sentenced to 10 months in jail for dangerous driving

Police hunt dangerous driver who escaped court after being handed jail term
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Raab heads to south-east Asia looking for closer post-Brexit ties
Boris Johnson says June 19 looks like a "terminus point" for restrictions

Boris Johnson: July 19 a 'terminus point' for England's lockdown restrictions
Some rail commuters could save money with the new flexible season tickets

National Rail flexible season ticket: Dates, prices and how to get yours
Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven

Sweden’s Prime Minister loses confidence vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng

'We've been successful at sticking to dates,' says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'

UEFA official on quarantine exemption for Euros: 'You cannot please everyone'
Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release

Matthew Wright in furious row with caller over Colin Pitchfork release
Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes
Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros
Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London