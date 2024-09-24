Urgent manhunt launched after woman raped in Asda car park in 4am attack

Essex Police's Major Crime team are investigating the attack. Picture: EssexPolice

By Flaminia Luck

An urgent manhunt has been launched after a woman was raped in an Asda car park in Basildon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim reported being assaulted at the bottom of the slope in the Asda car park at the Eastgate Centre at around 4am on September 22, Essex Police said.

The man is described as black, stocky build, shaven head, and wearing a black top and trousers.

Detectives from the Major Crime team are investigating.

The woman is being supported by specialist officers and agencies.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is urged to come forward.

The woman was assaulted near Basildon's Asda. Picture: Google

Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook said: “Incidents like this are rare but I know this will cause concern for anyone who lives or works in the area and understand that concern.

“There will be an increased visible presence in the area and specialist detectives and staff are working tirelessly to identify the man responsible.

“I need anyone who was in the area between 4am and 8am on Sunday and saw a man matching this description to contact us.

“Please also check your dash cams if you have them.”