Basketball star Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash, aged 41

Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash. Picture: PA

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, aged 41.

Bryant, considered one of the top three players of all-time, was killed along with four others when his private helicopter came down in Calabasas on Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call for a downed helicopter at 10:01am. The fire service attended the scene to extinguish the flames.

Tony Imbrenda, the Los Angeles County Fire captain, told reporters: "Unfortunately there were no survivors."

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

The former LA Lakers star was travelling with four people in his private helicopter when it crashed 40 miles north-west of Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and his four children.