Basketball star Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash, aged 41

26 January 2020, 20:26 | Updated: 26 January 2020, 20:28

Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash. Picture: PA

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, aged 41.

Bryant, considered one of the top three players of all-time, was killed along with four others when his private helicopter came down in Calabasas on Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call for a downed helicopter at 10:01am. The fire service attended the scene to extinguish the flames.

Tony Imbrenda, the Los Angeles County Fire captain, told reporters: "Unfortunately there were no survivors."

The former LA Lakers star was travelling with four people in his private helicopter when it crashed 40 miles north-west of Los Angeles.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and his four children.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid to one of 'greatest players of his generation'

Kobe Bryant: Retired NBA legend killed in helicopter crash

38 people have been killed on smart motorways in the past five years

Smart motorways: 'Overhaul' planned following 38 deaths in five years

Near-misses on 'smart motorway' section of M25 up 20-fold, investigation finds

Auschwitz: Survivors gather to mark 75th anniversary of camp liberation

The News Explained

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes
People in China protect themselves from the coronavirus

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the deadly Chinese superbug
Big Ben Brexit bong latest: will it happen?

Big Ben Brexit bong latest: will it happen?

Royal Summit: LBC explains the latest

Royal Summit: LBC explains the latest

Northern Ireland: why the reinstating of government is so significant

Northern Ireland: why the reinstating of government is so significant