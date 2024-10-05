Child dies of rabies after parents discover bat in bedroom

A child in the Canadian province of Ontario has died from rabies after being exposed to a bat in their bedroom. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A child in Ontario, Canada, has died from rabies after encountering a bat in their bedroom, according to Canadian health officials.

Dr. Malcolm Lock from the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit revealed the incident at a board meeting, stating the child was exposed to the virus in an area north of Sudbury.

"They woke up to find a bat in their room," Dr. Lock explained, noting that the parents saw no visible signs of a bite or scratches, which led to them not pursuing a rabies vaccination for the child.

This is the first case of human rabies contracted within Ontario since 1967.

The child's age was not disclosed, but they were taken to the hospital following the early September incident and later passed away, according to BBC News.

Rabies is a rare yet fatal viral disease transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals. Picture: Alamy

Rabies is a rare yet fatal viral disease transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, including bats, coyotes, foxes, and raccoons.

According to the World Health Organization, once symptoms appear, the disease almost always leads to death, as it severely impacts the brain and spinal cord.

Dr. Lock also pointed out a rise in rabies among bats in southern Ontario, where the infection rate has increased from under 10% to 16% in recent years.

He emphasized the importance of seeking medical attention after any contact with bats, even if no bite marks are visible, and urged people to get vaccinated promptly after exposure.