Child dies of rabies after parents discover bat in bedroom

5 October 2024, 12:52 | Updated: 5 October 2024, 13:05

brown long-eared bat
A child in the Canadian province of Ontario has died from rabies after being exposed to a bat in their bedroom. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A child in Ontario, Canada, has died from rabies after encountering a bat in their bedroom, according to Canadian health officials.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr. Malcolm Lock from the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit revealed the incident at a board meeting, stating the child was exposed to the virus in an area north of Sudbury.

"They woke up to find a bat in their room," Dr. Lock explained, noting that the parents saw no visible signs of a bite or scratches, which led to them not pursuing a rabies vaccination for the child.

This is the first case of human rabies contracted within Ontario since 1967.

The child's age was not disclosed, but they were taken to the hospital following the early September incident and later passed away, according to BBC News.

Little Brown Bat (Myotis lucifugus) spreading Wings on a Tree Stump - North American Insectivorous Bats
Rabies is a rare yet fatal viral disease transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Police force apologises to family after putting down pet XL bully by mistake

Read more: Memorial events planned for 25th anniversary of Ladbroke Grove rail disaster which killed 31

Rabies is a rare yet fatal viral disease transmitted to humans through the saliva of infected animals, including bats, coyotes, foxes, and raccoons.

According to the World Health Organization, once symptoms appear, the disease almost always leads to death, as it severely impacts the brain and spinal cord.

Dr. Lock also pointed out a rise in rabies among bats in southern Ontario, where the infection rate has increased from under 10% to 16% in recent years.

He emphasized the importance of seeking medical attention after any contact with bats, even if no bite marks are visible, and urged people to get vaccinated promptly after exposure.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen examine fragments of a Russian military plane that was shot down on the outskirts of Kostyantynivka

Ukraine downs Russian warplane and Russia claims gains in the east

Protesters with placards and Palestinian flags march demonstrate in London against Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon

Arrests made as thousands of pro-Palestinian activists march through London

Smoke rises from a fire in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel

Israel expands air strikes in Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north

Breaking News

Child 'trampled to death' on migrant boat while attempting to cross Channel - with several others dead

A tree rests on a house in the Oak Forest neighbourhood of Asheville, North Carolina

Harris follows Trump to North Carolina to survey Hurricane Helene’s aftermath

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor

Missing mum Victoria Taylor’s ‘cap’ and ‘rucksack’ found in search along North Yorkshire river path

Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE celebrates Parkrun's 20th birthday

From 13 to thousands: Founder of Parkrun celebrates 20th anniversary

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon

c

Top Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali killed in air strike on Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Mark Rofe travelled from Spain to the UK for a Nando's at Gatwick Airport

'Homesick' British expat flies 690 miles back to UK just to curb cravings for a ‘cheeky Nando’s’

Brits in Lebanon are being urged to leave immediately

Final flight to leave Lebanon for UK tomorrow as Brits urged to get out immediately

People pass by a sign calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas, in Tel Aviv

One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel

BRITAIN-TRAIN-CRASH-3

Memorial events planned for 25th anniversary of Ladbroke Grove rail disaster which killed 31

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Hospital bombed as Israeli air strike cuts off highway linking Lebanon and Syria

Aberdeen 2nd July 2024, XL Bully dog

Police force apologises to family after putting down pet XL bully by mistake

Northern Lights Visible In England

Northern Lights could put on 'breathtaking' display in UK this weekend - and where's best to see them

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs

Staff injured as Lebanese hospital shelled by Israeli forces during evacuation warning

Election 2024 Trump

Trump and Georgia governor Brian Kemp make nice in Hurricane Helene response

Rachel Reeves (L), Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer applaud as Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

More than seven million workers 'to get new rights from their first day of work' in new Labour plans
Speaking at a news conference, the US President said Israel has not concluded a response to the strike

Iran vows it won't back down in rare appearance from supreme leader as Biden urges Israel against oil site strikes
Smoke rises in Yemen

US ships and aircraft launch series of strikes against Houthi strongholds

Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London.

Mum-of-three died of heart attack after being repeatedly raped by stranger on park bench, court hears
Pro-Palestinian Activists Stage Protest Marches In The UK London

Police planning ‘significant’ operation ahead of October 7 attacks anniversary

Single-use Disgarded Vapes in Lidl.

Vaping 'could be banned outside schools and hospitals' in government crack down on e-cigarettes
Speaking at a news conference, the US President said Israel has not concluded a response to the strike

President Joe Biden says Israel has not concluded response to Iran's missile strike

The Negro river at Manaus

Major tributary of the Amazon at lowest level ever following drought

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit