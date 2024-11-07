HS2 facing backlash after cost of 'bat shed' exceeds £100m

7 November 2024, 18:22 | Updated: 7 November 2024, 18:29

The HS2 chairman has defended the £100m cost of a bat shed
The HS2 chairman has defended the £100m cost of a bat shed. Picture: HS2/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The chairman of HS2 says the Government-owned company is spending more than £100m building a shed for bats.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Jon has told a rail industry conference it's needed to appease Natural England.

The structure, which is due to be built in Buckinghamshire, aims to safeguard Bechstein’s bat, a rare species which is required by Natural England due to the bats' legal protection.

Despite the lack of evidence suggesting that the trains pose a threat to the bats Sir Jon Thompson, defended the project, arguing it illustrates the challenges of completing major infrastructure projects in the UK.

He stressed the impact of environmental regulations, which, while important, can lead to inflated costs.

Sir Jon estimates the project will cost £67bn even in its reduced form running between London and Birmingham.

Sheephouse Wood Bat Protection Structure
The structure will be around 1km in length and up to 10m high. Picture: HS2

Sir Jon told the conference: “That’s my favourite one, because it involves this bat . . . and people then have this simplistic way of saying, ‘oh, you’ve gone over the budget’.

"Well, yeah, OK but do people think about the bat?”

Read more: Father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif calls stepmum 'evil and psycho' - as he casts blame on 'crazy' wife

Read more: Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa

This situation echoes previous criticism from former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had condemned similar initiatives—like "bat bridges"—that increased the cost of road expansions, viewing them as unnecessary expenses.

Other construction projects have been hit by higher costs due to the need to protect threatened species in the UK.

The clash between highlights the ongoing tension between environmental conservation efforts and the rising costs and delays of public infrastructure projects.

The rare bat species is one of the UK’s rarest mammals
The rare bat species is one of the UK’s rarest mammals. Picture: Alamy

On their website, HS2 said: "The 56 hectare woodland is home to several different bat species, including the most northerly known colony of the rare Bechstein’s bat.

"All bats are legally protected in the UK and the structure will allow bats to cross the line without being harmed by passing trains.

"The design is based around a series of arches. Although not technically classed as a tunnel, this structure has been carefully chosen as being the most effective solution to match our design considerations.

"The design is durable and requires little maintenance, reducing overall costs and materials.

"The structure will be around 1km in length and up to 10m high, and will be absorbed into the local landscape and embed itself into the backdrop of the woodland.

"It will provide adequate shielding for bat flight paths from passing trains and provides connectivity points for wildlife with a green bridge and underpass."

The rare bat species is one of the UK’s rarest mammals, whose population numbers have suffered an extensive decline due to habitat destruction, according to the Bat Conservation Trust.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Andrew Bailey has warned against the fragmentation of the global economy

'Tariffs can fracture the global economy': Bank of England governor warns against trade barriers after Trump win

Two women were arrested after locking themselves to the Scottish Parliament in a climate protest

Climate activists arrested after locking on to Scottish Parliament

Gary Neville has been forced to close his Michelin star restaurant

Gary Neville's restaurant forced into liquidation with £1m debts

President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time since the election

Biden pledges 'peaceful transition of power' as he promises to work with Trump in last days of administration

Dylan Willis who has been freed by the Court of Appeal

Teenager jailed after unrest to be released as court of appeal alters sentence

The 'disgusting' balls shut down beaches in Sydney

Revealed: Mysterious origin of 'disgusting' black balls that washed up on Sydney beaches

Kanya Ntuli absconded from Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford on Friday

Urgent appeal to find man who absconded from mental health facility in East London

Kamala Harris was accused of faking a phone call with a supporter.

The truth behind Kamala Harris' election day phone call with supporter after allegations went viral on social media

In the family picture, the father-and-son duo had their arms around each other.

Tape That: How tall really is Gary Barlow's son after family picture sweeps social media

Patrick Harvie has berated John Swinney for congratulating Donald Trump

John Swinney savaged for congratulating Donald Trump

The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa

The YouTuber died after crashing his BMW in New York

YouTuber 1Stockf30 dies aged 25 after crashing BMW in New York street race

Sara Sharif was found dead

Father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif calls stepmum 'evil and psycho' - as he casts blame on 'crazy' wife

The "tragic" incident happened in the Cowgate area of Edinburgh

Elderly man decapitated after being 'struck by bus' in Edinburgh city centre named

Exclusive
Dame Karen Pierce won't have her term in the United States extended, LBC understands.

Britain's ambassador to the US won't have her term extended in wake of historic Donald Trump election victory

Twenty man have been jailed for a combined 219 years.

Grooming gang of 20 men jailed for 219 years after sex attacks on girls as young as 12 in West Yorkshire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officer Nick Bailey suffered novichok poisoning when he searched the home of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal

A ‘tsunami of pure heat and fire’: Police officer describes terrible pain of being poisoned by Novichok nerve agent
Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch 's highly-anticipated new thriller series The Day Of The Jackal premiered on Sky on Thursday

Day of the Jackal: Real story behind new TV big money remake

Exact date clear skies return as Britain is gripped by 'anticyclonic gloom'

Exact date sunny skies set to return as Britain is gripped by 'anticyclonic gloom'

Mike Amesbury

MP Mike Amesbury charged with assault after 3am clash in street

The Bank of England has cut interest rates

Interest rate cut to 4.75% - marking just the second reduction in almost four years

Victoria Taylor's cause of death has been revealed

Missing mother Victoria Taylor's cause of death revealed as inquest opens into her death

Australia is introducing a minimum age for children using social media.

Australia proposes 'world-leading' ban on social media for children under 16

Fresh police appeal 30 years on from murder of schoolgirl who went to buy cornflakes but never returned home

Renewed hunt for murder suspect 30 years after schoolgirl went to buy cornflakes but failed to return home
Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation

Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation
Saleh Aslam died in a tragic accident at home while playing as Spider-Man

Boy, 5, dies in tragic accident while playing ‘Spider-Man’ game at home

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News