HS2 facing backlash after cost of 'bat shed' exceeds £100m

The HS2 chairman has defended the £100m cost of a bat shed. Picture: HS2/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The chairman of HS2 says the Government-owned company is spending more than £100m building a shed for bats.

Sir Jon has told a rail industry conference it's needed to appease Natural England.

The structure, which is due to be built in Buckinghamshire, aims to safeguard Bechstein’s bat, a rare species which is required by Natural England due to the bats' legal protection.

Despite the lack of evidence suggesting that the trains pose a threat to the bats Sir Jon Thompson, defended the project, arguing it illustrates the challenges of completing major infrastructure projects in the UK.

He stressed the impact of environmental regulations, which, while important, can lead to inflated costs.

Sir Jon estimates the project will cost £67bn even in its reduced form running between London and Birmingham.

The structure will be around 1km in length and up to 10m high. Picture: HS2

Sir Jon told the conference: “That’s my favourite one, because it involves this bat . . . and people then have this simplistic way of saying, ‘oh, you’ve gone over the budget’.

"Well, yeah, OK but do people think about the bat?”

This situation echoes previous criticism from former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had condemned similar initiatives—like "bat bridges"—that increased the cost of road expansions, viewing them as unnecessary expenses.

Other construction projects have been hit by higher costs due to the need to protect threatened species in the UK.

The clash between highlights the ongoing tension between environmental conservation efforts and the rising costs and delays of public infrastructure projects.

The rare bat species is one of the UK’s rarest mammals. Picture: Alamy

On their website, HS2 said: "The 56 hectare woodland is home to several different bat species, including the most northerly known colony of the rare Bechstein’s bat.

"All bats are legally protected in the UK and the structure will allow bats to cross the line without being harmed by passing trains.

"The design is based around a series of arches. Although not technically classed as a tunnel, this structure has been carefully chosen as being the most effective solution to match our design considerations.

"The design is durable and requires little maintenance, reducing overall costs and materials.

"The structure will be around 1km in length and up to 10m high, and will be absorbed into the local landscape and embed itself into the backdrop of the woodland.

"It will provide adequate shielding for bat flight paths from passing trains and provides connectivity points for wildlife with a green bridge and underpass."

The rare bat species is one of the UK’s rarest mammals, whose population numbers have suffered an extensive decline due to habitat destruction, according to the Bat Conservation Trust.