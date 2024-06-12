Live

LIVE Battle for Number 10: Sunak and Starmer face off in leaders’ debate

12 June 2024, 18:52 | Updated: 12 June 2024, 19:29

The leaders' debate will air from 7pm.
The leaders' debate will air from 7pm. Picture: Alamy

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will go head to head in the Battle for Number 10 leaders' debate on Wednesday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The party leaders are expected to face questions focusing on taxes, the cost of living, and plans for the NHS.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Starmer says no 'plans' to raise taxes but refuses to categorically rule it out

Keir Starmer has promised that Labour will not raise taxes if elected into power.

"There's nothing in our manifesto that requires us to raise tax," he said.

He added he wants to focus on growing the economy instead.

However, when probed by host Beth Rigby, he refused to rule out possible tax rises outside the upcoming manifesto.

Starmer added the Conservative Party are in "no position to lecture anyone about tax rises".

This point leads to a round of applause from the audience.

Flaminia Luck

Starmer takes the stage

Beth Rigby is quizzing Starmer on how voters can trust him as the party leader.

Asked about ‘broken promises’ made during his time as Labour leader, Sir Keir said: “When you lose that badly [in 2019 GE] you don’t look to the voters and say ‘what on earth are you doing’, you look at your party and said we have to change.

“The country must come first and the party second. 

“I have taken difficult decisions to change our party, that has guided me through.”

Asher McShane

Main event to kick off in 15 minutes

Keir Starmer will take the stage in 15 minutes as he delivers his pitch to voters in a 20-minute interview. 

He will be followed by Rishi Sunak, who will also have 20 minutes to deliver a pitch to voters. 

Asher McShane

Keir Starmer arrives at debate

The Labour leader has arrived in Grimsby for the leaders' debate this evening. 

Asher McShane

Boos as Rishi Sunak arrives

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Grimsby for tonight's Battle for Number 10 debate. 

He was booed by crowds as he exited the car and made his way into the building and up the steps.

Flaminia Luck

How will the debate be structured?

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will be asked to ‘pitch’ to voters in 20-minute interviews before taking live questions from the audience in 25-minute slots. 

Sir Keir will take the stage first after an FA Cup-style draw to determine the order of questioning. 

Questions are expected to focus on similar subjects covered on the June 4 leaders’ debate, including taxes, the cost of living, and plans for the NHS.

Asher McShane

Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the leaders' debate

We'll be providing with you the latest developments as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer go head to head in tonight's Battle for Number 10 debate. 

The debate will air from 7pm.

Asher McShane

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Organ donor Orville Allen hugging his great-grandson

‘He was giving one more gift’: Man, 98, believed to be oldest US organ donor

Zack Polanski said he apologised the day after an article about the hypnotherapy sessions came out

Deputy Green Party Leader admits to performing hypnotherapy to 'enlarge' women's breasts in the past

A close-up of Elon Musk wearing a shirt and jacket

Elon Musk drops lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into PPE Medpro.

Man, 46, arrested in probe into Michelle Mone-linked company PPE Medpro

Joe Biden shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky at a table with their nations' flags in the background

Biden and Zelensky to sign security agreement between US and Ukraine at summit

Tourists wearing hats or sheltering under umbrellas leave the Acropolis in Athens amid soaring temperatures

Visits to Acropolis halted amid heatwave in Greece

This is the moment oblivious police officers drove right past 'Blade Runners' cutting down a ULEZ camera in London.

Oblivious police drive straight past 'Blade Runners' cutting down Ulez camera

Candidate Jody McIntyre is alleged to have sent the messages in a local community WhatsApp group.

Workers Party candidate labelled trans community a ‘danger to society’

Antony Blinken speaks before a crowd bearing US flags

Some of Hamas’ proposed changes to ceasefire plan workable, some not – Blinken

Volodymyr Zelensky stands in front of a Patriot air defence missile system

Russia fires more missiles at Ukraine ahead of diplomatic effort to stop the war

A Russian navy frigate arriving at the port of Havana, Cuba

Russian warships reach Cuban waters ahead of military exercises in Caribbean

A weekend washout is on the way.

When will summer finally arrive? Washout weekend forecast as gloomy June continues

Lucy Letby, 34, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court charged with a single offence of the attempted murder of a baby girl, Child K.

Former nurse Lucy Letby’s status as multiple murderer is ‘important evidence’ in new trial, court told

Ben Potter was an American comic book content creator known as Comicstorian, who had a following of three million subscribers.

YouTube star Ben Potter known as Comicstorian died in 'single car crash'

Muhammad Yunus speaks outside court

Bangladesh court indicts Nobel laureate on charges of embezzlement

Rishi Sunak said he had a 'very fortunate' upbringing on the campaign trail following his remark that he went without 'lots of things' as a kid.

Rishi Sunak admits he had a ‘very fortunate’ upbringing after describing how he went without Sky TV as a child

Latest News

See more Latest News

A close-up of Peter R de Vries

Three men convicted of murdering Dutch investigative reporter in 2021

Mary Chilima grieves for her husband

Malawi announces state funeral and 21 days of mourning for vice president

Francoise Hardy has died aged 80.

French pop culture icon and actress Francoise Hardy who inspired Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan dies aged 80
Celine Dion at an ice hockey game at the TD Garden on March 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts

Celine Dion admits taking life-threatening levels of valium before her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis
The second suspect in the trial has denied allegations against him.

Second man denies felling historic Sycamore Gap tree and causing over £600k damage to landmark
Anne Sacoolas (l) and Harry Dunn (r)

'I made a tragic mistake': Absent US diplomat Anne Sacoolas apologises for Harry Dunn's death
Luke D'Wit was jailed for life for the murder of the Baxters

Fears 'fentanyl murderer' who poisoned married couple may also have killed father and grandfather
Holidaymakers were relieved on Wednesday as flights to Palma on the island of Mallorca resumed a day after the airport was flooded in heavy storms.

Holiday relief as flights from Palma de Mallorca Airport resume after flooding

Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference

Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat far right in elections

Dr Michael Mosley's body was found after an extensive search

'I was just 50m from him most days': Local volunteer's sorrow after leading four-day search for Dr Michael Mosley

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit