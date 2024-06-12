LIVE Battle for Number 10: Sunak and Starmer face off in leaders’ debate

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
12 June 2024, 18:52 | Updated: 12 June 2024, 19:29
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will go head to head in the Battle for Number 10 leaders' debate on Wednesday evening.
The party leaders are expected to face questions focusing on taxes, the cost of living, and plans for the NHS.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Starmer says no 'plans' to raise taxes but refuses to categorically rule it out
Keir Starmer has promised that Labour will not raise taxes if elected into power.
"There's nothing in our manifesto that requires us to raise tax," he said.
He added he wants to focus on growing the economy instead.
However, when probed by host Beth Rigby, he refused to rule out possible tax rises outside the upcoming manifesto.
Starmer added the Conservative Party are in "no position to lecture anyone about tax rises".
This point leads to a round of applause from the audience.
Starmer takes the stage
Beth Rigby is quizzing Starmer on how voters can trust him as the party leader.
Asked about ‘broken promises’ made during his time as Labour leader, Sir Keir said: “When you lose that badly [in 2019 GE] you don’t look to the voters and say ‘what on earth are you doing’, you look at your party and said we have to change.
“The country must come first and the party second.
“I have taken difficult decisions to change our party, that has guided me through.”
Main event to kick off in 15 minutes
Keir Starmer will take the stage in 15 minutes as he delivers his pitch to voters in a 20-minute interview.
He will be followed by Rishi Sunak, who will also have 20 minutes to deliver a pitch to voters.
Keir Starmer arrives at debate
The Labour leader has arrived in Grimsby for the leaders' debate this evening.
Boos as Rishi Sunak arrives
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Grimsby for tonight's Battle for Number 10 debate.
He was booed by crowds as he exited the car and made his way into the building and up the steps.
How will the debate be structured?
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will be asked to ‘pitch’ to voters in 20-minute interviews before taking live questions from the audience in 25-minute slots.
Sir Keir will take the stage first after an FA Cup-style draw to determine the order of questioning.
Questions are expected to focus on similar subjects covered on the June 4 leaders’ debate, including taxes, the cost of living, and plans for the NHS.
Welcome to LBC's live coverage of the leaders' debate
We'll be providing with you the latest developments as Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer go head to head in tonight's Battle for Number 10 debate.
The debate will air from 7pm.