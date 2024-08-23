Manslaughter probe launched over Bayesian superyacht sinking as rescuers resume search for final missing person

Manslaughter probe launched over Bayesian superyacht sinking as rescuers search for final missing person. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver and Danielle De Wolfe

A manslaughter investigation has been launched by Italian authorities over the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht as rescuers resume their search for the final missing person, Mike Lynch's 18-year-old daughter.

The Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese, led by Ambrogio Cartosio, said it is now investigating the reasons behind the sinking of the luxury vessel.

Authorities have said they are now 'investigating shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable manslaughter' after the boat capsized off the coast near Palermo, Sicily, shortly before 5am on Monday.

The prosecutor's office has announced a press conference is set to take place on Saturday morning to provide an update.

It comes as the search for the daughter of Mike Lynch and the final person missing from the wreck of the superyacht resumed this morning.

Mike Lynch leaves the Rolls Building in London following the civil case over his £8.4 billion sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011. Picture: Alamy

The body of the technology tycoon was recovered from the luxury yacht Bayesian on Thursday alongside four others, but his 18-year-old daughter is reportedly the last person who remains missing.

The Italian Coastguard confirmed that the sixth and final person yet to be found is a woman.

Mr Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo were lost when the Bayesian sank at around 5am on Monday.

The search was called off at around 8pm in Sicily on Thursday with divers expected to begin again at 6.30am on Friday.

Five bodies have now been brought to shore in the small fishing village of Porticello, around 11 miles from the Sicilian capital of Palermo.

Of the 22 passengers and crew on board, 15 - including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares - were rescued after escaping on to a lifeboat.

The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the superyacht Bayesian, was recovered at the scene of the sinking on Monday.

The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch's acquittal in a fraud case in the US. The businessman, who founded the software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud relating to its 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

A decision on whether to raise the sunken yacht from the seabed is "not on the agenda", but will be in the future, a spokesman from the Italian Coastguard has said.

The body of a victim of the Bayesian yacht sinking is recovered. Picture: Alamy

Vincenzo Zagarola told PA: "This is not a topic on the agenda. It will be, but not now."

He also said that the Italian Coastguard's working theory is still that the missing woman is inside the boat.

The luxury yacht's captain, James Cutfield, was reportedly questioned by authorities for two hours as they began speaking to all crew members.

Giovanni Costantino, chief executive of the firm that built the yacht, told The Sun the ship was "virtually unsinkable". He instead wondered if doors and hatches had remained open.

"The disturbance was completely readable on all the weather maps," he said. "Fishermen did not go out precisely because of the adverse weather conditions. It was therefore expected that the ship would take precautions."

A helicopter was previously drafted in to help the search effort, and divers from the local fire service have been seen entering the water with torches attached to their headgear.

Fire crews from the Vigili del Fuoco said they had been accessing the vessel through natural entrances, without making openings.

Remotely controlled underwater vehicles have been used, with naval units and cave divers also taking part in the search, the Italian Coastguard has said.

The body of a victim of the Bayesian yacht sinking is recovered. Picture: Alamy

Bayesian was moored around half a mile off the coast of Porticello when it sank at about 5am local time on Monday as the area was hit by a storm. The wreckage of the Bayesian is resting on the seabed off the coast at a depth of 50 metres (164ft).

Tributes have poured in for Mr Lynch following the sinking. The chief executive of legal AI company Luminance, which was founded by Mr Lynch, paid tribute to the technology tycoon, saying he was a "visionary unlike any other".

Eleanor Lightbody said in a statement: "I am devastated to hear the news about our founding investor, Mike Lynch, and all of those involved in this tragic accident.

"Mike was a visionary unlike any other. He had a unique ability to spot the next technological revolution and solve tomorrow's challenges before others even knew they were coming.

"Above all, Mike was a kind man who had an impact on many and will be sorely missed. I feel honoured to have known him, worked with him and learnt from him over the years.

"The UK has lost someone with the means, authority, knowledge and drive to propel the UK into technological leadership, but his legacy will live on in all of the extraordinary businesses he built and mentored, as well as his family who are in my thoughts."