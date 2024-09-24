Sunken Bayesian superyacht could contain watertight safes containing sensitive intelligence data

The sunken superyacht known as theh Bayesian could contain highly-sensitive information. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily over the summer, killing seven people including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, could be holding holding potentially sensitive intelligence data in watertight safes, it has been claimed.

Specialist divers have asked for heightened security to guard the sunken vessel, over concerns that the data may interest foreign governments, multiple sources told CNN.

Lynch was associated with British, American and other intelligence services through his various companies, including the cyber security company he founded, Darktrace.

The luxury superyach worth £30m sank near Palermo after it was hit by a freak storm just after 5am on August 19.

Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Chef Recaldo Thomas, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo all died in the disaster.

Of the 22 passengers and crew aboard the boat, 15 were rescued, including Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares.

Lynch has been associated with British, American and other intelligence services through his various companies, including his cyber security company, Darktrace. Picture: Getty

Two super-encrypted hard drives holding highly classified information - including passcodes and other sensitive data - are thought to be held in the sunken vessel.

Specialist divers with remote cameras have searched the boat extensively, an official involved in the salvage plans said.

Initially, local law enforcement feared thieves could reach the wreckage to get hold of expensive jewelry and other valuable objects still onboard, according to divers with the Fire Brigade.

Firefighter cave diver as he prepares to reach the wrecked luxury superyacht Bayesian. Picture: Alamy

The wreckage is expected to be raised in the following weeks as part of a criminal investigation into its sinking.

However, due to the possibility of gaining access to the sensitive information, law enforcement has requested the yacht be guarded closely, both above water and with underwater surveillance.

Francesco Venuto, of the Sicilian Civil Protection Agency, told CNN: “A formal request has been accepted and implemented for additional security of the wreckage until it can be raised.”

Divers during search for sunken superyacht. Picture: Getty

The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch's acquittal in a fraud case in the US.

The businessman, who founded the software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud relating to its 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

Why did the superyacht Bayesian sink?

Italian prosecutors have launched a manslaughter investigation into the incident, with the actions of the ship's captain and crew to come under the spotlight.

The Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese, led by Ambrogio Cartosio, said it is investigating the reasons behind the sinking.

Authorities have said they are "investigating shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable manslaughter" after the boat capsized.

It's been suggested the boat sank in as little as 60 seconds, based on eye-witness reports.