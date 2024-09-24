Sunken Bayesian superyacht could contain watertight safes containing sensitive intelligence data

24 September 2024, 11:59 | Updated: 24 September 2024, 12:02

The sunken superyacht known as theh Bayesian could contain highly-sensitive information
The sunken superyacht known as theh Bayesian could contain highly-sensitive information. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily over the summer, killing seven people including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, could be holding holding potentially sensitive intelligence data in watertight safes, it has been claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Specialist divers have asked for heightened security to guard the sunken vessel, over concerns that the data may interest foreign governments, multiple sources told CNN.

Lynch was associated with British, American and other intelligence services through his various companies, including the cyber security company he founded, Darktrace.

The luxury superyach worth £30m sank near Palermo after it was hit by a freak storm just after 5am on August 19.

Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Chef Recaldo Thomas, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo all died in the disaster.

Of the 22 passengers and crew aboard the boat, 15 were rescued, including Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares.

Autonomy Boss Gives Evidence In $5 Billion Fraud Trial
Lynch has been associated with British, American and other intelligence services through his various companies, including his cyber security company, Darktrace. Picture: Getty

Two super-encrypted hard drives holding highly classified information - including passcodes and other sensitive data - are thought to be held in the sunken vessel.

Specialist divers with remote cameras have searched the boat extensively, an official involved in the salvage plans said.

Initially, local law enforcement feared thieves could reach the wreckage to get hold of expensive jewelry and other valuable objects still onboard, according to divers with the Fire Brigade.

Read more: Bayesian boatbuilder 'demands £186m from Mike Lynch's widow and crew' after sinking of superyacht

Read more: Autopsies reveal cause of death of two Bayesian superyacht victims as probe into incident continues

Firefighter cave diver as he prepares to reach the wrecked luxury superyacht Bayesian
Firefighter cave diver as he prepares to reach the wrecked luxury superyacht Bayesian. Picture: Alamy

The wreckage is expected to be raised in the following weeks as part of a criminal investigation into its sinking.

However, due to the possibility of gaining access to the sensitive information, law enforcement has requested the yacht be guarded closely, both above water and with underwater surveillance.

Francesco Venuto, of the Sicilian Civil Protection Agency, told CNN:  “A formal request has been accepted and implemented for additional security of the wreckage until it can be raised.”

Divers during search for sunken superyacht
Divers during search for sunken superyacht. Picture: Getty

The boat trip was a celebration of Mr Lynch's acquittal in a fraud case in the US.

The businessman, who founded the software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud relating to its 11 billion US dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

Why did the superyacht Bayesian sink?

Italian prosecutors have launched a manslaughter investigation into the incident, with the actions of the ship's captain and crew to come under the spotlight.

The Prosecutor's Office of Termini Imerese, led by Ambrogio Cartosio, said it is investigating the reasons behind the sinking.

Authorities have said they are "investigating shipwreck and multiple counts of culpable manslaughter" after the boat capsized.

It's been suggested the boat sank in as little as 60 seconds, based on eye-witness reports.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tropical Weather

Tropical storm hitting Mexico coast with risk of catastrophic flooding

Nicola Bulley died accidentally an inquest found - as partner says she was trying to put a harness on dog

Nicola Bulley's family to 'tell their own story' in new documentary

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly

World leaders meet under shadow of wars and global divisions

Female Swiss police officer in uniform with equipment, from behind

Swiss police detain several people over suspected ‘suicide capsule’ death

Rescuers stand on the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Death toll from two days of Israeli strikes reaches 558, Lebanon says

Home Secretary tables new plans to 'protect shop workers' in street crime crackdown - as she tells police 'we back you'

Home Secretary tables plans to 'protect shop workers' in street crime crackdown - as she tells police 'we back you'

Heather Knight captain of England

‘I’m truly sorry’: England cricket captain apologises after ‘blackface’ photo emerges

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Summit of the Future

What to know from the UN: Leaders speak of emerging threats as meeting nears

Sharon Graham

Starmer urged to reverse winter fuel payment cuts as Unite general sec slams PM's 'cruel choice' of policy

Boeing 737 airliner of the Jet2 airline at Alicante airport, El Altet.

Plane forced to make emergency landing after passenger drops dead aboard flight to Liverpool

Bodyguards in Germany arrest a man in a white top

German police to increase protection for leading politicians

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least seven

A demonstrator holds up a copy of the Koran

Sweden says Iran behind thousands of texts demanding revenge for Koran burnings

Pat McFadden has denied rumours of a change to pub licences

Pubs won't be forced to shut early, says Pat McFadden as he slaps down rumours of change to licensing rules

Southend on sea, Essex 25th Aug 2024 Essex police use CCTV live facial recognition technology in Southend on Sea over the Bank holiday weekend. Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

Police to trial AI in a bid to help solve Britain’s most complex cold cases

Bayesian superyacht builder sack lawyers over legal action against Mike Lynch’s widow

Bayesian superyacht builder sacks lawyers over legal action against Mike Lynch’s widow

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Thousands clog highways as Lebanese try to flee out of Israeli firing line

Police were called to a flat in the Mile Cross area of Norwich

Body of teenage murder victim left undiscovered in flat for eight days

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private
The central business district in Beijing

China cuts rates amid moves to help slowing economy

s

Urgent manhunt launched after woman raped in Asda car park in 4am attack

Sergeant Chris Hook handles confiscated illegally modified ebikes at Bishopsgate Police Station in London.

Seizure of 'death trap' e-bikes capable of hitting '70mph' surge in police crack down

Henry Riley visits the Labour Party conference gift shop

Larry the cat tote bags and ballot box socks: Henry Riley visits the Labour Party conference gift shop
TikTok

TikTok bans Russian state media accounts ahead of US election amid 'covert influence operations'
moke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese city of Baalbeck

Israel hits 'dozens' of Hezbollah targets overnight after deadly day of strikes leaves 492 people dead
Torrential showers set to continue after month's worth of rain in 24 hours leaves homes flooded and cars stranded

Travel chaos hits commuters for second day after flash floods and month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit