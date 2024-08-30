Bayesian yacht captain claims he 'did everything he could' to save passengers and 'abandoned no one’ as he leaves Italy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The captain of the doomed Bayesian superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily did "everything he could" to save the lives of those on board.

James Cutfield, 51, was captaining the £14million superyacht when it capsized and later sunk off the Italian coast on August 19.

Now, a source close to the captain claims he "abandoned no one" aboard the vessel, after it emerged the skipper has now left the country.

Earlier in the week, Mr Cutfield's lawyers confirmed he was "refusing to answer questions" about the incident.

Mr Cutfield was interviewed by Italian authorities on Wednesday after an official investigation was opened into the tragedy, which took place at around 5am last Monday morning.

The sinking of the superyacht killed seven people - including billionaire tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter - after the vessel sank with 22 passengers and crew onboard.

It comes as a diver who descended to the wreck in search of the five missing passengers described the "unbearable" search that ensued.

Giuseppe Petrone, chief of the Italian Firefighters Dive Team, said: “It was such a relief to have found her after almost five days. The tension had been unbearable until then.”

Now, an unnamed sources close to Cutfield told The Sun that the Kiwi captain did "everything possible" to save those onboard.

Lawyers for New Zealand-born skipper have now revealed that the skipper has opted to remain silent and not answer questions.

Cutfiled is being investigated for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck over the incident, according to Italian media.

It comes as the captain was questioned for the third time by the Termini Imerese prosecutors earlier this week.

The investigation has now seen two British crew members aboard the stricken superyacht placed under investigation by Italian authorities.

Italian firefighter divers work at the site of a shipwreck, in Porticello, Sicily, southern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Divers searching the wreck of the superyacht Bayesian that sank off Sicily on Monday. Picture: Alamy

British engineer Tim Parker Eaton was in charge of engine room aboard the Bayesian on the night of the incident.

However, it remains unclear what specific charges Mr Parker-Eaton, from Clophill, Bedfordshire, is facing.

While 15 were rescued, including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, Mr Lynch, his daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Chef Recaldo Thomas, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo were lost in the wreck.

The group of survivors were picked up in a life raft by a nearby boat after firing a flare into the night sky.

One of two lawyers appointed to represent Cutfield, Aldo Mordiglia, said on Tuesday: “He is feeling the terrible effects of this tragedy but wants to co-operate."

"He is free to go but is staying in Sicily to co-operate. I hope he can go home as soon as possible,” Mordiglia added, speaking to The Times.

Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah perished in the tragedy, which saw the ship sink off the coast of Sicily. Picture: alamy / Family handout

A decision on whether to raise the sunken yacht from the seabed is "not on the agenda", but will be in the future, a spokesman from the Italian Coastguard has said.

Mr Cutfield's lawyer has now said she was only formed of legal proceedings on Monday.

However, reports in Italy say this investigation does not imply the New Zealand-born captain is guilty.

This comes amid reports Mike Lynch 'held concerns about the killer nurse Lucy Letby's conviction' before he died aboard his £30m superyacht last week, a former Tory minister has said.

Former Brexit secretary David Davis said that the late billionaire yacht owner was considering funding a British "Innocence Project" to look at the baby killer's case.

Letby, 34, was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court for murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.