BBC apologises to staff as damning review into Russell Brand's conduct is released

30 January 2025, 13:03

BBC has apologised following report into Russell Brand conduct
BBC has apologised following report into Russell Brand conduct. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A BBC review into the conduct of Russell Brand during his time with the broadcaster has found a number of people "felt unable to raise" concerns about the presenter and believed he "would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor and comedian, 49, has denied accusations of rape, assault and emotional abuse, and previously said all his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".

In September 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed four women had accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand, 49, has strongly denied any allegations against him and previously said all his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".
Russell Brand, 49, has strongly denied any allegations against him and previously said all his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual". Picture: Alamy

Read More: Russell Brand admits speeding after being caught driving at 95mph

Read More: Police probing Russell Brand over historic sex offence allegations 'hand CPS file' to consider charges

The review was carried out by Peter Johnston, BBC director of editorial complaints and reviews, and focused on Brand's behaviour on BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 between 2006 and 2008.

Mr Johnston investigated eight complaints about Brand, saying only one was formally made to the BBC.

He said: "I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologised on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here.

"The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand's behaviour which they felt unable to raise then.

"Many interviewees believed, rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent (and I note here my finding above that the one complaint that was made in 2007 was not dealt with effectively when it was made).

"The processes for raising any concerns were also not as developed as they are now.

"In the intervening years the BBC has introduced other mechanisms and routes for staff to raise concerns."

In response to the report, the BBC said: "The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally.

"It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand's behaviour at the time, and the BBC has apologised to them as part of this review.

"It is also clear that there were compliance inadequacies on some of Russell Brand's Radio 2 shows which led to content being aired that would not be broadcast today. Russell Brand left the BBC in 2008 following a high-profile editorial breach.

"As has been reported, there is an ongoing police investigation into Russell Brand. The BBC has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police throughout the review and they have seen the report.

"The BBC acknowledges that Russell Brand categorically denies all public allegations made against him."

The corporation said "it is clear that presenters have been able to abuse their positions at the BBC", but there have been changes in procedures since 2008 including a special process for the most serious allegations and concerns, and an anti-bullying and harassment policy,

In November, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed it was considering bringing charges against Brand.

The Met said it received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country after the investigation.

A man in his 40s was interviewed by officers three times under caution in relation to the allegations, the force said at the time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize

WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY

Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's family 'still not paid funds to foundation' after scathing report - but 'demanded his name be removed'

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 passengers including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington DC
John Prescott's funeral

Farewell to a Labour giant: past and present leaders come together for John Prescott's funeral

John Perumbalath has denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him.

Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

Border Force to be given 'counter terrorism' powers

Border Force to be given 'counter-terrorism' powers in crackdown on small boats

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis

Eight hostages, including two Israelis and five Thai nationals, released by Hamas

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia

Israeli soldier Agam Berger freed by Hamas as more hostages and Thai captives set to be released

Campaigners against the Rosebank oil field, pictured outside the Commons, have welcomed today's decision.

North Sea oil and gas licences quashed as judge brands them 'unlawful'

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

World champion skaters and members of US team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River

Royal Mail is to be allowed to ditch second class deliveries

Royal Mail set to ditch second class Saturday deliveries

Heathrow expansion will be completed in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Hamaad Raza

Heartbreaking final message man received from wife minutes before doomed American Airlines plane plummeted into river

Live
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River.

LIVE: No survivors after plane with 64 onboard - including figure skaters - crashes with helicopter in Washington

Latest News

See more Latest News

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

At least 30 bodies pulled from river after passenger jet and helicopter collide over Washington DC
Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19

Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way
A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double
Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues
Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying
The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing
The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News